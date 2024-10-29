Shopping News

Write a review
October, 2024

Target promises lower prices on 2,000 items heading into the holidays

Here’s why more restaurants and drugstores are closing

Best Buy is getting a jump on Black Friday shopping

FTC's click-to-cancel rule finalized making subscriptions easier to cancel

Club stores trying to outshine traditional counterparts. Is it working?

As Halloween approaches, most candy prices have declined

How did Temu become the world's Number 2 e-shopping site?

It'll cost more to enter the Mega Millions lottery in 2025

Is Microsoft kissing software subscriptions goodbye?

Albertsons to pay $3.9 million for overcharging customers

CVS announces layoffs, may be considering a breakup

September, 2024

Lowe’s and Home Depot join the hurricane relief efforts

National Taco Day happens this week

Which stores let you keep returned goods while still giving refunds?

California bans plastic bags at check-out

Markdown magic: Using 'Best By' dates to your your advantage at grocers

Explaining tariffs to the consumer: More than just a political debate.

Who, us? Kroger CEO says it’s not gouging anyone

Organized retail crime raising prices, reducing jobs

Boar’s Head closes plant linked to listeria outbreak

Domino’s takes its shot at shrinkflation with major deal

Shein, Temu under investigation by U.S. Product Safety Commission

Two more restaurant chains join the value meal bonanza

Add two more restaurant chains to the value meal bonanza

August, 2024

Temu's market value slashed on poor earnings report

Stop & Shop to stop selling cigarettes, tobacco products

Consumers paying more 'cash-back' fees on card purchases

Smaller TikTok influencers outpace the big guys in user engagement

The trial to block the Kroger-Albertsons merger is underway

Buying a used Peloton? You'll need to pay a $95 activation fee

Amazon expands grocery delivery with a heavily discounted annual plan

Kroger-Albertson's merger heats up in final moments

Grocers push back against Kamala Harris’ price-gouging claim

Shopping hackers shares secrets on how to squeeze the most out of Goodwill

Candy producer Mars gets bigger with the acquisition of Kellanova

Consumers are turning to online grocery shopping to save money

Lawmakers raise concerns about 'surge pricing' at Kroger

Black beans to coffee beans: Chipotle chief heads to Starbucks

Back-to-school supplies: A 2023 to 2024 price comparison

More restaurants enter the 'value meal' fray

The Federal Trade Commission wants grocers to lower prices

Dollar General launches its back-to-school sale

You can get your pumpkin spice fix today at 7-Eleven

Where are the best yard sales in the U.S?

Amazon goes all-in on same-day deliveries

July, 2024

HP offers new financing plans to credit-challenged consumers

Give Target your old jeans and they’ll give you 20% off a new pair

After being accused of shrinkflation, Chipotle is serving up more

School supplies will set you back $300 this year, but there are ways to save

Costco to raise membership fee for the first time in 7 years

Redbox is toast. Could Big Lots be next?

Map shows 579 Safeway, Albertsons, other grocery stores to be sold to C&S

Target's back-to-school sale features 20 items for under $20

Would you pay $2,700 for a purse that cost $57 to make?

Target will stop accepting checks in the checkout line

A July 4th cookout is a lot more expensive than it was in 2019

Buying jewelry? You need to know what’s going on with gold prices.

June, 2024

A major topping revamp is underway at Pizza Hut

Walgreens is planning to close a significant number of stores

Are dollar stores no longer welcome in rural America?

Threats to U.S. inspectors has paused imports of avocados from Mexico

New data show shrinkflation isn't as big of a problem as people think

The 'spave' you crave could lead you to the grave, financial experts warn

Dollar Tree could be selling the Family Dollar brand of stores

Inflation watch: The chicken and the egg price saga continues

Yikes! Inflation pushes orange juice to its highest price ever.

May, 2024

Visa and Mastercard agree to settlement of lawsuit over ATM fees

Kroger and Giant are getting tough on shoplifters

Walgreens will cut prices on 1,300 items to help consumers cope with inflation

Instacart will now deliver items from The Home Depot

Wendy’s 1-cent burger deal aimed at inflation-weary consumers

Chicken promotions soar as meat prices skyrocket

Target is lowering the prices of 5,000 frequently bought items

There's a major change to Costco's membership that members might not like

Who makes all those store brands? You might be surprised.

Here are the products most affected by 'shrinkflation'

‘Personalized pricing’ means the price isn’t the same for everyone

Could Disney+ be coming to Kroger? Companies hint at streaming partnership.

April, 2024

Congress is about to take on 'shrinkflation'

Wayfair's first brick-and-mortar store to open in Illinois

Here are some simple ways to save money on groceries

This is why chocolate prices are going through the roof

Target Circle Week is set to return April 7-13

March, 2024

Amazon, CVS share new medication delivery services

Goodwill employees share secrets to shop like a pro

Chick-fil-A backs away from its ‘no antibiotics’ pledge

Dollar Tree is raising prices again this year

ALDI gets even more aggressive, plans 800 new stores

February, 2024

Here are five things to consider buying in March

Wendy's walks back statement on surge pricing

Target launches discount brand dealworthy for inflation-battered consumers

Here's how bad 'shrinkflation' is getting

A whole 'new' Amazon you might not even know about

January, 2024

Ethnic grocers can be cheaper, better, and fresher than chain grocers

Did something fishy go on with Applebee’s Date Night Passes?

The insulated Stanley cup becomes 2024’s first consumer sensation

December, 2023

Chatbots making you crazy? Maybe this’ll ease your pain a bit.

November, 2023

More grocery stores are opening restaurants but charging less

Target the first retailer to offer a $25 Thanksgiving dinner

Etsy gets a new competitor focused on original arts and crafts

October, 2023

Have grocery chains finally found their delivery groove?

Secondhand is quickly becoming the new way to shop and save

Resuming student loan payments? Get a free Domino's pizza.

Halloween candy prices are downright scary

Are cash back programs worth the time and effort?

New promo from Domino's can score you a free two-topping pizza

Uber will now save you the trip to the Post Office, UPS or FedEx

Target closing nine stores due to crime and shoplifting

Costco membership fees will go up -- just not right now

Here are the best (and worst) states to buy alcohol

Halloween candy is more costly this year. Here's where prices have risen the most.

September, 2023

Here’s what you may be wasting money on

Panera simplifies ordering on its mobile app

FTC calls out Hey, Dude on refund and shipping promises

Hallmark launches new gift card with Venmo

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar latest to attack shoplifting

Two coffees can earn 1,000 Delta SkyMiles

August, 2023

'Fake discounts' – the latest shopping challenge

Free stuff from Amazon? Yes, and Costco and Target, too.

Target Drive Up now includes Starbucks

Google tries to make shopping for back-to-school deals easier

July, 2023

In San Francisco, Walgreens padlocks freezers to deter shoplifters

Domino's enters into new partnership with Uber Eats, expanding how consumers can order

Kroger is pulling the plug on its Rewards debit card program

June, 2023

Goodbye, Bed Bath & Beyond? Yes and no.

Say goodbye to membership sharing at Costco

Want to get pizza delivered at the beach? Domino's can now do that.

Instacart has a new AI-powered search feature

May, 2023

Toys R Us is coming to an airport near you

You may be spending more money on groceries than anything else but there are ways to save money, an expert says

Consumers can now track their Uber Eats orders with Alexa

Wayfair uses virtual reality to launch Digital Design Studio

April, 2023

Domino's partnership with Apple CarPlay allows consumers to order pizza from their cars

Are Peeps Easter candies safe? It all depends on who you ask

March, 2023

FTC wants consumers to be able to ‘click to cancel’ subscriptions

Eggs are so expensive a discount chain will no longer sell them

Consumers increasingly seek ‘revenge’ for poor customer service, study finds

An online grocery with a completely different twist has moved on the scene

Are you suffering from ‘tipping fatigue?’ Many consumers say they are

February, 2023

Consumers are focusing on spending on essential purchases, new survey finds

Targeted ads may be more successful at getting consumers to make purchases than Super Bowl commercials

January, 2023

FTC calls Pyrex maker on the carpet for “Made in America” claims

Consumers are planning to spend the same or more on retail in 2023, survey finds

Industry group says detergents meet new environmental standards set by New York

The price of eggs is exploding again, putting restaurateurs and homemakers in a tough position

December, 2022

FedEx gives the consumer a big time gift – no-box, no-label returns!

November, 2022

Target is redesigning stores to be larger, more modern

Grocery store products are shrinking, but guess what? Prices aren’t.

October, 2022

Get your Thanksgiving turkey NOW – or else

New Delta-Starbucks partnership gives rewards members more benefits

A dollar for a first-class stamp? Don’t be surprised.

September, 2022

More consumers opting for quality over price, new survey finds

Groceries at 50% off? Yes, but it’s timing that counts.

Instacart's new technology connects in-person and online shopping

New tech recycling program at Staples rewards consumers with cash

A pending rail strike could make inflation even worse

August, 2022

Lunch meat prices are on the rise in the heart of back-to-school season

Consumers can now get school supplies delivered with Uber Eats

July, 2022

More businesses are charging fees for using credit or debit cards

June, 2022

Grocery shoppers are turning to private brands in growing numbers, suggests a new study

Drinking coffee before shopping may make consumers spend more money, study finds

May, 2022

Federal agencies look for solutions to infant formula shortage

Consumers detail problems with Planet Fitness cancellation policies

April, 2022

Top reviews influence consumers' buying more than products with high ratings, study finds

March, 2022

Starbucks to remove disposable cups and other single-use plastics

Consumers express frustrations with companies that automate customer service

December, 2021

Target rolls out 10% discount gift card sale this weekend

November, 2021

Dollar Tree to increase prices by 25% starting in 2022

October, 2021

FTC to crack down on companies using fake reviews and misleading endorsements

AT&T customers report concerns about trade-in and upgrade promotions

September, 2021

Dollar Tree to raise its prices as inflation increases

Costco is combating product shortages by reimposing purchase limits

Kroger and Instacart team up to offer 30-minute delivery

July, 2021

Coffee prices to spike as cold weather threatens Brazilian crops

Grocery shoppers should prepare for a spike in prices

June, 2021

Starbucks is resuming its reusable coffee cup policy on June 22

May, 2021

Product reviews affect consumers' online shopping decisions, study finds

Kroger to start testing drone delivery of bundled grocery items

April, 2021

Budweiser offers consumers free beer if they get vaccinated against COVID-19

Starbucks to offer new reusable cup in eco-friendly trial

March, 2021

Krispy Kreme to give free doughnuts to customers who show their vaccination record card

September, 2020

Spending on cleaning supplies has risen 34 percent in the last six months

August, 2020

KFC to stop using ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan during pandemic

USPS issues are forcing the VA to find other ways of shipping medications to vets

June, 2020

Macy’s to cut 4,000 jobs due to COVID-19

Starbucks is closing 400 stores in the next 18 months

Record number of retailers expected to close this year

May, 2020

Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc powder products in North America

November, 2019

A.C. Moore to close all store locations

October, 2019

New study finds most consumers prefer experiences over things

July, 2019

Study finds many brands leave consumers ‘upset and disappointed’

June, 2019

Target announces online sale to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day

April, 2019

Burger King offering the Impossible Burger at select locations

February, 2019

New consumer loyalty study shows consumers expect more from brands

January, 2019

Research suggests retailers aren’t listening to consumers

December, 2018

Starbucks expands delivery partnership with Uber Eats

August, 2018

Kroger launches free grocery delivery service for orders over $35

July, 2018

Baby formula industry touts product benefits while concerns about lead and heavy metal contamination are overlooked

April, 2018

Starbucks wants to improve its drive thru strategy

January, 2018

Kroger moves to implement its own cashless checkout system

California authorities, feds grapple with legal weed and safe driving

August, 2017

Police departments offer places to complete online transactions

July, 2017

Safeway to pay $3 million to settle drug probe

June, 2017

How much does it cost to feed a teen?

Rising chicken prices linked to breeding problems

May, 2017

It's a mattress in a box, not a collapsing office tower

Why paying users to write reviews of products is probably a bad idea

March, 2017

German twins Aldi, Lidl shaking up U.S. grocery business

February, 2017

Domino's now has its own wedding registry

January, 2017

USDA proposes new rule for organic meat products

MyPillow gets a rude awakening as the Better Business Bureau gives it an F

September, 2016

Mondelez bringing Milka Oreo bars to the U.S.

August, 2016

It's not a dream: My Pillow hit for $1.1 million in unpaid NY sales tax

July, 2016

Portable AC unit uses gel-filled ice pack to cool small spaces

June, 2016

Millennials are more frugal than you might think

May, 2016

Craigslist app's new 'Safe Meeting Places' feature aims to make transactions safer

December, 2015

Amazon-UPS ties may be fraying

November, 2015

FDA approves GMO salmon

February, 2015

Guess what? UPS doesn't like you either

January, 2015

Real chocolate or compound chocolate? We won't get fooled again

December, 2014

Here's a super-easy way to get around Keurig 2.0 DRM restrictions

November, 2014

Buried in a blizzard? Here's a five-dollar emergency heat source for your car

October, 2014

Paying more doesn't always get you higher quality

How to get more shaves from your razor blades

August, 2014

Keurig competitors crack company's DRM code

Neiman Marcus sued over Last Call

June, 2014

Does online grocery shopping threaten supermarkets?

March, 2014

Kroger, Safeway nix genetically modified salmon

Keurig 2.0 machines to feature RFID-limited K-cups

November, 2013

Fingerhut boots and the Vimes' Boots paradox

Rent-to-own is an expensive way to do either

October, 2013

Beware Paula Deen's flaky cookware

Consumers find leather furniture doesn't live up to its billing

Family history stays a mystery on Ancestry.com

August, 2013

Don't confuse store brands with generics

July, 2013

We take the MicroTouch Max hair trimmer our for a buzz

May, 2013

Buying jewelry: What you need to know

February, 2013

La-Z-Boy puts Brooke Shields in a delicate situation

July, 2012

SodaStream: Does It Really Do That?

November, 2011

Are Automatic Renewals A Deceptive Practice?

What's On Your Mind? Office Depot, Marriott, Wired Plastic

January, 2011

Walmart Shifts Emphasis From Chic to Cheap

March, 2010

Fed Issues New Gift Card Rules

July, 2009

Consumers Trust Online "Word Of Mouth" Most

November, 2008

Obama Eyes Consumer Activists for Agency Posts

July, 2007

New World Order: Sweatshops R Us

January, 2007

Retailers Fret Over "Swipeless" Credit Cards

September, 2006

Panasonic Offers Replacement Lamps for Some LCD TVs

July, 2006

The Penny's End Is Near

January, 2006

Mean Girls Work At Victoria's Secret

