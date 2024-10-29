Shopping News

Uber, Lyft offer discounts on rides for consumers to vote on Election Day
Just in time for the holidays, Hallmark is introducing a new way for consumers to give gifts. The retailer’s new line of Gift Card Greetings offers a t…
The Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) new Click to Cancel rule removed a huge consumer headache. It makes it easier to cancel an unwanted service or a subsc…
Denny’s is the latest restaurant chain to reduce its footprint. The chain has announced it will close 150 restaurants over the next 12 months. It expects t…
Target promises lower prices on 2,000 items heading into the holidays
Here’s why more restaurants and drugstores are closing
Best Buy is getting a jump on Black Friday shopping
FTC's click-to-cancel rule finalized making subscriptions easier to cancel
Club stores trying to outshine traditional counterparts. Is it working?
As Halloween approaches, most candy prices have declined
How did Temu become the world's Number 2 e-shopping site?
It'll cost more to enter the Mega Millions lottery in 2025
Is Microsoft kissing software subscriptions goodbye?
Albertsons to pay $3.9 million for overcharging customers
Lowe’s and Home Depot join the hurricane relief efforts
National Taco Day happens this week
Which stores let you keep returned goods while still giving refunds?
California bans plastic bags at check-out
Markdown magic: Using 'Best By' dates to your your advantage at grocers
Explaining tariffs to the consumer: More than just a political debate.
Who, us? Kroger CEO says it’s not gouging anyone
Organized retail crime raising prices, reducing jobs
Boar’s Head closes plant linked to listeria outbreak
Domino’s takes its shot at shrinkflation with major deal
Shein, Temu under investigation by U.S. Product Safety Commission
Two more restaurant chains join the value meal bonanza
Temu's market value slashed on poor earnings report
Stop & Shop to stop selling cigarettes, tobacco products
Consumers paying more 'cash-back' fees on card purchases
Smaller TikTok influencers outpace the big guys in user engagement
The trial to block the Kroger-Albertsons merger is underway
Buying a used Peloton? You'll need to pay a $95 activation fee
Amazon expands grocery delivery with a heavily discounted annual plan
Kroger-Albertson's merger heats up in final moments
Grocers push back against Kamala Harris’ price-gouging claim
Shopping hackers shares secrets on how to squeeze the most out of Goodwill
Candy producer Mars gets bigger with the acquisition of Kellanova
Consumers are turning to online grocery shopping to save money
Lawmakers raise concerns about 'surge pricing' at Kroger
Black beans to coffee beans: Chipotle chief heads to Starbucks
Back-to-school supplies: A 2023 to 2024 price comparison
More restaurants enter the 'value meal' fray
The Federal Trade Commission wants grocers to lower prices
Dollar General launches its back-to-school sale
You can get your pumpkin spice fix today at 7-Eleven
Where are the best yard sales in the U.S?
HP offers new financing plans to credit-challenged consumers
Give Target your old jeans and they’ll give you 20% off a new pair
After being accused of shrinkflation, Chipotle is serving up more
School supplies will set you back $300 this year, but there are ways to save
Costco to raise membership fee for the first time in 7 years
Redbox is toast. Could Big Lots be next?
Map shows 579 Safeway, Albertsons, other grocery stores to be sold to C&S
Target's back-to-school sale features 20 items for under $20
Would you pay $2,700 for a purse that cost $57 to make?
Target will stop accepting checks in the checkout line
A July 4th cookout is a lot more expensive than it was in 2019
Buying jewelry? You need to know what’s going on with gold prices.
A major topping revamp is underway at Pizza Hut
Walgreens is planning to close a significant number of stores
Are dollar stores no longer welcome in rural America?
Threats to U.S. inspectors has paused imports of avocados from Mexico
New data show shrinkflation isn't as big of a problem as people think
The 'spave' you crave could lead you to the grave, financial experts warn
Dollar Tree could be selling the Family Dollar brand of stores
Inflation watch: The chicken and the egg price saga continues
Yikes! Inflation pushes orange juice to its highest price ever.
Visa and Mastercard agree to settlement of lawsuit over ATM fees
Kroger and Giant are getting tough on shoplifters
Walgreens will cut prices on 1,300 items to help consumers cope with inflation
Instacart will now deliver items from The Home Depot
Wendy’s 1-cent burger deal aimed at inflation-weary consumers
Chicken promotions soar as meat prices skyrocket
Target is lowering the prices of 5,000 frequently bought items
There's a major change to Costco's membership that members might not like
Who makes all those store brands? You might be surprised.
Here are the products most affected by 'shrinkflation'
‘Personalized pricing’ means the price isn’t the same for everyone
Could Disney+ be coming to Kroger? Companies hint at streaming partnership.
Congress is about to take on 'shrinkflation'
Wayfair's first brick-and-mortar store to open in Illinois
Here are some simple ways to save money on groceries
This is why chocolate prices are going through the roof
Amazon, CVS share new medication delivery services
Goodwill employees share secrets to shop like a pro
Chick-fil-A backs away from its ‘no antibiotics’ pledge
Dollar Tree is raising prices again this year
Here are five things to consider buying in March
Wendy's walks back statement on surge pricing
Target launches discount brand dealworthy for inflation-battered consumers
Here's how bad 'shrinkflation' is getting
Ethnic grocers can be cheaper, better, and fresher than chain grocers
Did something fishy go on with Applebee’s Date Night Passes?
The insulated Stanley cup becomes 2024’s first consumer sensation
Chatbots making you crazy? Maybe this’ll ease your pain a bit.
More grocery stores are opening restaurants but charging less
Target the first retailer to offer a $25 Thanksgiving dinner
Etsy gets a new competitor focused on original arts and crafts
Have grocery chains finally found their delivery groove?
Secondhand is quickly becoming the new way to shop and save
Resuming student loan payments? Get a free Domino's pizza.
Halloween candy prices are downright scary
Are cash back programs worth the time and effort?
New promo from Domino's can score you a free two-topping pizza
Uber will now save you the trip to the Post Office, UPS or FedEx
Target closing nine stores due to crime and shoplifting
Costco membership fees will go up -- just not right now
Here are the best (and worst) states to buy alcohol
Halloween candy is more costly this year. Here's where prices have risen the most.
Here’s what you may be wasting money on
Panera simplifies ordering on its mobile app
FTC calls out Hey, Dude on refund and shipping promises
Hallmark launches new gift card with Venmo
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar latest to attack shoplifting
'Fake discounts' – the latest shopping challenge
Free stuff from Amazon? Yes, and Costco and Target, too.
Target Drive Up now includes Starbucks
Google tries to make shopping for back-to-school deals easier
In San Francisco, Walgreens padlocks freezers to deter shoplifters
Domino's enters into new partnership with Uber Eats, expanding how consumers can order
Kroger is pulling the plug on its Rewards debit card program
Goodbye, Bed Bath & Beyond? Yes and no.
Say goodbye to membership sharing at Costco
Want to get pizza delivered at the beach? Domino's can now do that.
Toys R Us is coming to an airport near you
You may be spending more money on groceries than anything else but there are ways to save money, an expert says
Consumers can now track their Uber Eats orders with Alexa
Wayfair uses virtual reality to launch Digital Design Studio
Domino's partnership with Apple CarPlay allows consumers to order pizza from their cars
Are Peeps Easter candies safe? It all depends on who you ask
FTC wants consumers to be able to ‘click to cancel’ subscriptions
Eggs are so expensive a discount chain will no longer sell them
Consumers increasingly seek ‘revenge’ for poor customer service, study finds
An online grocery with a completely different twist has moved on the scene
Are you suffering from ‘tipping fatigue?’ Many consumers say they are
Consumers are focusing on spending on essential purchases, new survey finds
Targeted ads may be more successful at getting consumers to make purchases than Super Bowl commercials
FTC calls Pyrex maker on the carpet for “Made in America” claims
Consumers are planning to spend the same or more on retail in 2023, survey finds
Industry group says detergents meet new environmental standards set by New York
The price of eggs is exploding again, putting restaurateurs and homemakers in a tough position
FedEx gives the consumer a big time gift – no-box, no-label returns!
Target is redesigning stores to be larger, more modern
Grocery store products are shrinking, but guess what? Prices aren’t.
Get your Thanksgiving turkey NOW – or else
New Delta-Starbucks partnership gives rewards members more benefits
More consumers opting for quality over price, new survey finds
Groceries at 50% off? Yes, but it’s timing that counts.
Instacart's new technology connects in-person and online shopping
New tech recycling program at Staples rewards consumers with cash
Lunch meat prices are on the rise in the heart of back-to-school season
Consumers can now get school supplies delivered with Uber Eats
More businesses are charging fees for using credit or debit cards
Grocery shoppers are turning to private brands in growing numbers, suggests a new study
Drinking coffee before shopping may make consumers spend more money, study finds
Federal agencies look for solutions to infant formula shortage
Consumers detail problems with Planet Fitness cancellation policies
Top reviews influence consumers' buying more than products with high ratings, study finds
Starbucks to remove disposable cups and other single-use plastics
Consumers express frustrations with companies that automate customer service
FTC to crack down on companies using fake reviews and misleading endorsements
AT&T customers report concerns about trade-in and upgrade promotions
Dollar Tree to raise its prices as inflation increases
Costco is combating product shortages by reimposing purchase limits
Coffee prices to spike as cold weather threatens Brazilian crops
Starbucks is resuming its reusable coffee cup policy on June 22
Product reviews affect consumers' online shopping decisions, study finds
Kroger to start testing drone delivery of bundled grocery items
Budweiser offers consumers free beer if they get vaccinated against COVID-19
Krispy Kreme to give free doughnuts to customers who show their vaccination record card
Spending on cleaning supplies has risen 34 percent in the last six months
KFC to stop using ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan during pandemic
USPS issues are forcing the VA to find other ways of shipping medications to vets
Macy’s to cut 4,000 jobs due to COVID-19
Starbucks is closing 400 stores in the next 18 months
Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc powder products in North America
New study finds most consumers prefer experiences over things
Study finds many brands leave consumers ‘upset and disappointed’
Target announces online sale to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day
Burger King offering the Impossible Burger at select locations
New consumer loyalty study shows consumers expect more from brands
Kroger launches free grocery delivery service for orders over $35
Baby formula industry touts product benefits while concerns about lead and heavy metal contamination are overlooked
Kroger moves to implement its own cashless checkout system
California authorities, feds grapple with legal weed and safe driving
Police departments offer places to complete online transactions
How much does it cost to feed a teen?
It's a mattress in a box, not a collapsing office tower
Why paying users to write reviews of products is probably a bad idea
USDA proposes new rule for organic meat products
MyPillow gets a rude awakening as the Better Business Bureau gives it an F
It's not a dream: My Pillow hit for $1.1 million in unpaid NY sales tax
Portable AC unit uses gel-filled ice pack to cool small spaces
Craigslist app's new 'Safe Meeting Places' feature aims to make transactions safer
Real chocolate or compound chocolate? We won't get fooled again
Here's a super-easy way to get around Keurig 2.0 DRM restrictions
Buried in a blizzard? Here's a five-dollar emergency heat source for your car
Paying more doesn't always get you higher quality
Keurig competitors crack company's DRM code
Kroger, Safeway nix genetically modified salmon
Fingerhut boots and the Vimes' Boots paradox
Beware Paula Deen's flaky cookware
Consumers find leather furniture doesn't live up to its billing
Are Automatic Renewals A Deceptive Practice?
