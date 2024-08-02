You can get your pumpkin spice fix today at 7-Eleven

Last year, 7-Eleven was the first retailer to start offering consumers pumpkin spice, and this year, it has beat everyone to the punch again.

7-Eleven has officially kicked off pumpkin spice season earlier than ever. While the traditional hot and iced coffees and lattes are available today, the retailer is also debuting a Pumpkin Spice Slurpee in select stores today.

“7-Eleven customers are huge pumpkin spice fans, so we’re always looking for reasons to bring out the pumpkins a bit early and delight customers with new creations,” said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president of marketing at 7-Eleven.

What can consumers expect?

7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations have gone full pumpkin spice!

The pumpkin menu features the classic pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin spice coffee, and a pumpkin cream cold brew – the latest addition to the lineup.

Currently, the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee is only available at five select 7-Eleven and Speedway locations across the country in Ohio, New York, Texas, and California.

Pumpkin is taking over

7-Eleven isn’t the only retailer going all in on pumpkin.

According to recent research from SpotOn, a restaurant technology company, we’re in prime pumpkin spice season. Between May 15, 2024, through July 15, 2024, over 1,000 pumpkin items were added to restaurant menus across the country; between July 7-13, nearly 180 pumpkin items were added.

The company’s research emphasizes that the pumpkin craze goes beyond just coffee. Restaurants have created breakfast items, pastries, smoothies, desserts, cocktails, beers, soups, pasta dishes, salad dressings, and more.

“This season, consumers can look forward to an early arrival of new and returning pumpkin spice favorites,” Kevin Bryla, chief marketing officer at SpotOn, told ConsumerAffairs.

“Independent operators are leading the way, adding pumpkin items to menus across cafes, diners, pubs, bakeries, bars, and more. You'll find pumpkin offerings at any time of day, from pumpkin pancakes and black bean soup to a wide range of desserts like flans, bread pudding, and crème brûlée.

“This season promises to be thrilling for pumpkin enthusiasts,” Bryla added. “Throughout the extended season, there will be a diverse range of options, so be on the lookout for limited-time specials from independent restaurants and shops. It’s exciting to see pumpkin offerings go beyond sweets and coffees. Don’t be afraid to try the new, more complex, and savory items this fall, like pumpkin curry, pumpkin ravioli, and even a pumpkin vinaigrette.”