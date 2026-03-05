The price of McDonald’s Big Arch burger is all over the map

A new analysis shows the McDonald's Big Arch ranges from about $7.46 to $12.99 depending on the city — a price gap of more than $5 for the exact same burger.

Places like Lewiston, Maine ($12.99) and Juneau, Alaska ($11.49) top the list, largely due to higher transportation, labor, and operating costs.

Pay less by using their app for digital deals, check prices at nearby locations, and consider combo or promo bundles, which can knock several dollars off.

McDonald’s new Big Arch burger has gone viral after their CEO did a taste test where it appeared he’d never actually eaten one of their “products” before.

If you’ve had the chance to attack a Big Arch, you may have noticed that the price can change a lot depending on where you live.

A new pricing analysis of major American cities shows the Big Arch ranges from about $7.46 to nearly $13, depending on location. That’s a price swing of more than $5 for the exact same menu item.

For budget-minded fast-food fans, that difference matters.

Where the Big Arch costs the most

The most expensive cities skew heavily toward smaller or remote markets where transportation and operating costs are higher.

The priciest Big Arch burgers include:

Lewiston, Maine — $12.99

Juneau, Alaska — $11.49

Pearl City, Hawaii — $11.29

Spokane, Washington — $11.29

Tucson, Arizona — $10.52

Cities like Seattle, Anchorage, and Missoula also top the list with prices above $10.

Where it’s the cheapest

On the flip side, several Southern and Midwest cities offer noticeably lower prices.

The five cheapest Big Arch burgers were found in:

Columbia, South Carolina — $7.46

Milwaukee, Wisconsin — $7.66

Fort Worth, Texas — $7.69

Lexington, Kentucky — $7.69

Indianapolis, Indiana — $7.82

Interestingly, many cities in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana cluster near the bottom of the price list.

Big cities fall in the middle

I would have thought that major east and west coast metro areas would have been toward the top of the list.

But in actuality, they mostly land somewhere in the middle.

Examples include:

New York City — $9.82

San Diego — $9.76

San Jose — $9.46

San Francisco — $9.29

Los Angeles — $9.19

Even within pricey California, prices vary quite a bit depending on the city.

Why prices vary so much

Fast-food prices are set largely by local franchise owners, not corporate headquarters. That means operators adjust prices based on local costs such as:

Labor wages

Rent and property costs

Supply and transportation expenses

Local demand

Remote locations like Alaska and Hawaii tend to have some of the highest prices because ingredients travel farther to reach restaurants.

How to pay less for the Big Arch

Even if your city is on the pricey side, there are still ways to lower the cost.