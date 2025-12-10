Last-minute holiday shopping? Here’s how to save without stressing

Rushed shopping leads to overspending — Convenience fees, impulse buys, and skipped price checks can quickly blow your budget.

Real deals are still available — Retailers keep strong promotions on toys, beauty, winter apparel, and home gifts throughout December.

A simple plan goes a long way — Compare prices, stack savings, and use digital gifts or same-day pickup to stay in control, even at the last minute.

The final countdown to the holidays is officially on — and if you’re still hunting for gifts, you’re far from alone.

Shipping deadlines are coming up fast, stores are getting crowded, and the pressure to grab “something” (anything!) can make it easy to overspend.

However, last-minute shopping doesn’t have to mean blowing your budget or settling for gifts that miss the mark.

ConsumerAffairs interviewed RetailMeNot’s Retail Insights Expert, Stephanie Carls to learn how consumers can stretch their dollars, avoid common last-minute traps, and still pick up thoughtful presents right up until the final hours of the season.

Avoid spending traps

While time may be running out, that doesn’t mean you’re out of options. Carls encourages last-minute shoppers not to count themselves out just yet.

“When people feel rushed, they stop comparing prices and click the first thing with a fast-shipping badge,” she said. “That’s when overspending wins. Rush fees, convenience charges, and impulse add-ons stack up quickly, and shoppers don’t realize how much they’re paying for the feeling of ‘I just need this done.’

“Last-minute shopping isn’t the issue. It’s when people stop shopping and start settling.”

Last-minute deals still exist

Not only should you not give up on the possibility of finding thoughtful gifts this year, but Carls is emphasizing that you can still find deals, too.

“Retailers know procrastinators shop in massive numbers, so they keep real deals on the table,” she said. “Some of the strongest categories right now are toys, beauty and fragrances, winter apparel, and home or tool gifts.

“These tend to carry solid promotions all the way through December, including discounts that echo earlier holiday pricing. December used to just be a time to shop after Black Friday, now it’s where the sleeper savings show up!”

Your plan shouldn’t change

Though it may feel like you have no time left, Carls encourages shoppers to have the same game plan going into last-minute shopping as you would at the beginning of the holiday shopping season.

“Last-minute shopping doesn’t have to feel out of control,” Carls said. “You just need a plan – even a loose one. Compare prices, stack your savings, and don’t assume the best deals are behind you, because retailers know shoppers aren’t finished yet.

“Digital gifts, curbside pickup, and same-day options mean procrastinators have more backup plans than ever. At this point, the last-minute scramble isn’t a crisis. It’s a holiday tradition.”