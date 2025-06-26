Car grievances continue to dominate the list of consumer complaints

Auto-related complaints topped the list for the ninth year in a row, with consumers reporting issues involving deceptive advertising, lemon vehicles, and incomplete or faulty repairs.



More than $890 million in consumer relief was delivered in 2024 by state and local agencies through mediation, enforcement actions, and court rulings.



Over 350,000 formal complaints were handled, along with expansive outreach efforts, highlighting the ongoing impact and reach of consumer protection initiatives across the U.S.

Car insurance rates and car maintenance and repair costs far outpace inflation, so perhaps it should be no surprise that, for the ninth consecutive year, car-related issues led the pack in the Consumer Federation of America’s (CFA) annual roundup of the most common consumer complaints.

In its 2024 Consumer Complaint Survey Report, the CFA reveals a troubling persistence in consumer frustrations involving auto sales, leases, and repairs, which continue to plague buyers and service customers alike.

According to the report, a wide range of auto-related grievances were logged, from deceptive advertising and lemon vehicles to unfinished repair work and mechanical failures. These recurring issues underscore a systemic challenge in the auto marketplace, despite state and local enforcement efforts.

Welcome relief

In more encouraging news, consumer protection agencies nationwide provided more than $890 million in relief during 2024. These funds were recovered through mediation, litigation, administrative actions, and enforcement judgments.

This marks a significant win for consumers, reinforcing the value of formal complaint channels in securing financial restitution. Agencies also addressed over 350,000 formal consumer complaints, with many more citizens engaging through informal inquiries and receiving assistance via educational materials and outreach events. The report illustrates the wide scope of work carried out by 41 participating agencies across 31 states.

Here’s who’s making a difference

The report highlights several standout outreach initiatives aimed at preventing consumer harm before it starts. These include:

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection’s multilingual newsletter that warns residents about common scams.

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs’ updated fraud prevention guide.

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office’s focused efforts on scam prevention presentations for seniors, a group often targeted by fraudsters.

Such educational campaigns reflect a growing recognition that proactive consumer education can be just as impactful as reactive complaint resolution.