Free burgers, burritos, and smoothies: The best March restaurant deals right now

Five Guys is offering a rare BOGO burger deal from March 10–12, when you order through the app or website.

Chipotle is offering a BOGO entrée from 3–4 p.m. on Friday the 13th with a tattoo, while Shake Shack has a BOGO K-Shack promotion through March 16.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe rewards members can get a free smoothie with purchase (March 9–15), Portillo’s has $1 cake slices with a $5 purchase, and Olive Garden’s Buy One, Take One entrée deal runs through May 3.

Several national chains are running limited-time March promotions that can score diners free food or deep discounts.

Here are some of the most notable deals right now.

Five Guys

This week, Five Guys is offering a BOGO deal where you’ll get a free burger with the purchase of any other burger.

Deal runs March 10–12.

You must order through the Five Guys website or app.

Use promo code FGAFTERPARTY at checkout.

at checkout. Get one free burger of equal or lesser value.

Limit one redemption per account.

This promotion celebrates the chain’s 40th anniversary and is one of the rare discounts the brand offers.

Chipotle

Get a free entrée at Chipotle on Friday the 13th when you show a tattoo (real or fake) from 3-4 pm.

Here are the details:

Free entrée when you buy one and show some ink, fake or real (a Sharpie tattoo will work too).

Valid in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, and Germany.

Valid on Friday 3/13/26, from 3-4 pm local time only.

Don't overthink the tattoo. It's safe to assume they'll accept just about anything written on your body.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is offering a BOGO deal on their “K-Shack” Korean menu.​

Use promo code SPICYSWEET at checkout.

at checkout. Valid through 3/16/26.

To qualify, you must add at least two of these items: K-Shack BBQ Burger, K-Shack Fried Chicken Sandwich, K-Shack Fried Chicken Bites, K-Shack Spicy BBQ Fries, K-Shack Spicy BBQ Cheese Fries, or the K-Shack Spicy Caramel Shake.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is offering a buy one entrée in-store, and take another entrée home for FREE.

Valid for dine-in, to-go, and online ordering

Included entrées are Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Angel Hair with Marinara, Four-Cheese Manicotti, Fettuccine Alfredo, Spaghetti & Meatballs, Lasagna Classico, and Chicken Parmigiana.

Valid until 5/03/26.

Deals like this tend to appear through email or the Olive Garden eClub, so signing up can unlock some surprise offers.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Rewards members can get a free smoothie every day—yes, every day, with purchase.

Part of the chain’s Tropic Fan Fest.

Rewards members get a free 24-oz smoothie.

Must purchase a Tropic Bowl or food item.

Limit one per day.

Runs March 9–15.

Portillo’s

The folks at Portillo’s are offering a $1 slice of cake for rewards members, a small $5 purchase is required.

Available to Portillo’s Perks rewards members.

Buy $5 or more and get a $1 slice of birthday cake.

Valid from March 9–15.

This promotion is celebrating the chain’s 63rd anniversary and the first birthday of its rewards program.