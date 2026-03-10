Free burgers, burritos, and smoothies: The best March restaurant deals right now

Five Guys is offering a rare BOGO burger deal from March 10–12, when you order through the app or website.
Chipotle is offering a BOGO entrée from 3–4 p.m. on Friday the 13th with a tattoo, while Shake Shack has a BOGO K-Shack promotion through March 16.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe rewards members can get a free smoothie with purchase (March 9–15), Portillo’s has $1 cake slices with a $5 purchase, and Olive Garden’s Buy One, Take One entrée deal runs through May 3.
Several national chains are running limited-time March promotions that can score diners free food or deep discounts.
Here are some of the most notable deals right now.
Five Guys
This week, Five Guys is offering a BOGO deal where you’ll get a free burger with the purchase of any other burger.
- Deal runs March 10–12.
- You must order through the Five Guys website or app.
- Use promo code FGAFTERPARTY at checkout.
- Get one free burger of equal or lesser value.
- Limit one redemption per account.
This promotion celebrates the chain’s 40th anniversary and is one of the rare discounts the brand offers.
Chipotle
Get a free entrée at Chipotle on Friday the 13th when you show a tattoo (real or fake) from 3-4 pm.
Here are the details:
- Free entrée when you buy one and show some ink, fake or real (a Sharpie tattoo will work too).
- Valid in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, and Germany.
- Valid on Friday 3/13/26, from 3-4 pm local time only.
Don't overthink the tattoo. It's safe to assume they'll accept just about anything written on your body.
Shake Shack
Shake Shack is offering a BOGO deal on their “K-Shack” Korean menu.
- Use promo code SPICYSWEET at checkout.
- Valid through 3/16/26.
To qualify, you must add at least two of these items: K-Shack BBQ Burger, K-Shack Fried Chicken Sandwich, K-Shack Fried Chicken Bites, K-Shack Spicy BBQ Fries, K-Shack Spicy BBQ Cheese Fries, or the K-Shack Spicy Caramel Shake.
Olive Garden
Olive Garden is offering a buy one entrée in-store, and take another entrée home for FREE.
- Valid for dine-in, to-go, and online ordering
- Included entrées are Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Angel Hair with Marinara, Four-Cheese Manicotti, Fettuccine Alfredo, Spaghetti & Meatballs, Lasagna Classico, and Chicken Parmigiana.
- Valid until 5/03/26.
Deals like this tend to appear through email or the Olive Garden eClub, so signing up can unlock some surprise offers.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Rewards members can get a free smoothie every day—yes, every day, with purchase.
- Part of the chain’s Tropic Fan Fest.
- Rewards members get a free 24-oz smoothie.
- Must purchase a Tropic Bowl or food item.
- Limit one per day.
- Runs March 9–15.
Portillo’s
The folks at Portillo’s are offering a $1 slice of cake for rewards members, a small $5 purchase is required.
- Available to Portillo’s Perks rewards members.
- Buy $5 or more and get a $1 slice of birthday cake.
- Valid from March 9–15.
This promotion is celebrating the chain’s 63rd anniversary and the first birthday of its rewards program.