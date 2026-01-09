How Americans will shop smarter in 2026 — even if money feels tight

AI-powered shopping tools will become a go-to for finding better prices and making faster, more confident buying decisions in 2026.

Cautious consumers will stretch their dollars by timing purchases around holiday sales, using gift cards strategically, and avoiding impulse buys.

Retailers will lean into immersive shopping experiences and sustainability to win over shoppers who want both convenience and values-driven purchases.

The holiday shopping frenzy may be over, but for many consumers, the spending decisions are just beginning. As shoppers cash in gift cards, hunt for post-Christmas deals, and reassess their budgets for the year ahead, one thing is clear: Americans are still feeling cautious about where — and how — they spend their money.

ConsumerAffairs interviewed Bobby Ghoshal, CEO of Dupe.com, to learn what shopping trends consumers can expect in the new year. He breaks down what shoppers should expect this year — including the best times to save, what to do with unwanted gifts and gift cards, and how to stretch every dollar in a changing retail landscape.

Shopping trends

So, what are the top three shopping trends consumers can expect this year? Ghoshal shared his best insights:

AI shopping: AI shopping will dominate the conversation, absolutely. This space is going to evolve so much so that we will forget there was a time that an AI shopping agent wasn’t helping us make our decisions. This is really going to impact consumer behavior for the good – we’re going to be more educated about our purchases, more confident in what we’re buying, and we’re not going to be spending too much time doing all this research that was required before.

Immersive shopping experiences: Retailers are cluing in that people like the shopping experience, but that online is so much more convenient. We’re going to start seeing even more stores offer immersive experiences to drive traffic to stores. It’s going to be a hit on the socials, which will certainly influence the buying.

Sustainability: Because consumers are demanding more ethical and sustainable options, we’re going to start seeing a lot of retailers implement this into their practices – from returns to product design. It’s no longer going to be seen as this opportunity to promote what they’re doing. It’s almost necessary to convert these sustainability-minded shoppers.

Maximizing savings

While many consumers are still feeling the effects of Christmas shopping on their wallets, there are ways to maximize your savings after the holiday rush.

“Stick to shopping during three-day weekend sales promotions,” Ghoshal suggested. “We’re going to see a few of these over the next two months with MLK day, Valentine’s Day, and President’s Day sales promotions.

“We will also see deals on electronics, specifically TVs, around SuperBowl. So, if there is a store you want to shop at, or an item you’re looking for, wait until a holiday weekend. You’ll find much better discounts.”

Do your research

When all else fails, do your research before making any big purchases.

“It’s so easy to be an impulsive shopper when we feel pressed for time, or have our kids in tow,” Ghoshal said. “You could literally be losing thousands of dollars each year by simply not researching the product and verifying that you’re getting the best option.

“This is something AI shopping tools can do in seconds so there is no excuse NOT to adopt it. Even if your toddler is running through a store, you can use the mobile app to snap a pic, upload and make that choice for you in seconds.”