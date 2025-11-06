Prime who? 12 popular stores that'll match Amazon’s lower price today

A bunch of major retailers will match Amazon if it’s the exact same item and the listing says “sold and shipped by Amazon”

You just show them the live Amazon page so they can verify price, model, and that it’s in stock — they won’t match marketplace/3rd-party sellers

Best strategy: buy where you get better returns or rewards, then watch Amazon for 2–30 days (depending on the store) and claim the match if the price drops

Did you know you don’t have to pay for Prime to pay Amazon prices? A bunch of big-name retailers will actually match Amazon’s lower price on the spot. As long as it’s the exact same item, and it says “sold and shipped by Amazon,” you’re golden. That means you get the low Amazon price, often with easier returns and pickup, without the $139 annual membership.

So, whenever you’re shopping at any of the following stores, be sure to pull out the Amazon app on your phone and quickly see what they’re selling it for. You just might save some money with very little effort.

Here are the 12 biggest stores that currently price match Amazon along with the top brands that the retailers have in common.

Best Buy

Probably the most shopper-friendly price match on this list.

If Amazon has it cheaper and it’s sold/shipped by Amazon, Best Buy will match at the checkout register or via live chat online (or by calling them at 1-888-BEST-BUY).

But keep in mind that they will not price match on Black Friday weekend and no third-party sellers.

Top brands in common: Apple, Samsung, Sony, LG, Microsoft (Surface, Xbox), HP, Dell, Lenovo, Bose, JBL, Dyson, Nintendo.

Pro tip: Best Buy’s Holiday Price Match guarantee gives you until January 15, 2026 to price match anything bought between Oct. 31 – Dec. 31.

B&H Photo

B&H makes you work a little harder for a price match. They’ll consider matching Amazon if the product is in stock, identical, and you show them the lower price.

To make it happen, you’ll have to contact them via chat, phone, or email and if they approve it, they’ll send you a special link to buy at that price, good through the end of the business day.

Top brands in common: Canon, Nikon, Sony, DJI, GoPro, Apple, Sigma, Tamron, Fujifilm, Samsung.

Pro tip: I recommend calling them at 800-894-9703 at 9:01 a.m. EST when the lines are empty and you’ll get really quick service and a fast price match.

Cabela’s

Cabela’s (and Bass Pro, since it’s the same parent) will match an identical, in-stock item sold directly by Amazon, but only at the time of purchase.

If Amazon can ship it to you at that price, Cabela’s can match it. In other words, Cabela’s doesn’t want to match a price you can’t actually get. So they check: “If Kyle put in his address on Amazon right now, could he buy this exact item at that price?” If yes, they’ll match. If no (wrong ZIP, no stock, add-on shipping), they’ll probably say no.

Top brands in common: YETI, Garmin, Columbia, Under Armour, The North Face, Leupold, Vortex Optics, Bushnell, Abu Garcia, Penn, Huk.

Pro tip: Also, if you’re a Cabela’s Club member, not only will they match Amazon, but they’ll beat their price by 5%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s has a “Best Price Guarantee” and Amazon is on the list of qualifying retailers. If Amazon has the exact same item (same brand, model, color, size) for less, and it’s in stock and sold by Amazon, Dick’s will match it.

You can do it in-store, or online via live chat. They give you 14 days after you buy to come back if the price drops on Amazon.

Top brands in common: TaylorMade, Nike, Yeti, Garmin, Titleist, Callaway, Under Armour, Adidas, North Face, Columbia, Wilson, Spalding.

Pro tip: When shopping in-store, scan the barcode in the Amazon app and it will automatically pull up the Amazon price. Dick’s has told me that they will not take screenshots, so make sure you show them the live link on Amazon.

Home Depot

They’ll match “select online competitors like Amazon” on identical, in-stock items, but only when Amazon is the actual seller. Also, they won’t match Black Friday or doorbuster deals.

You just show them the Amazon page (link or screenshot), they'll verify the model/SKU, and if it checks out, they'll match the item's price. Any cashier can help you out.

To get it online, start a chat or call them at 1-800-430-3376. Just tell them you want to price match Amazon and they’ll ask for the Amazon link.

Top brands in common: Milwaukee, Ryobi, Makita, 3M, Toro, Scotts, Werner, Honeywell, Husky, DeWalt, Echo, Ridgid.

Pro tip: Add the Home Depot item to your online cart first, then start a chat and drop the Amazon link. When they approve the match, you just refresh and check out.

Lowe’s

Same idea as Home Depot: At the time of purchase (or within 30 days), show them the Amazon price, prove it’s the identical item, and that it’s sold directly by Amazon.

When in-store, head to any open register and show evidence of the lower Amazon price on your phone. When shopping online, call Lowe’s at 1-877-465-6937 or start a live chat and they’ll hook you up.

Top brands in common: DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, Dremel, Craftsman, Ring, Weber, GE, Philips, Scotts, Schlage, Chamberlain.

Pro tip: Open a Lowe’s chat, drop in the Amazon link, get them to adjust the price, then choose “store pickup.” It locks in the Amazon price before you even walk in, and you don’t have to convince a busy cashier to give you a price match.

Newegg.com

Newegg will match Amazon, but only on items that have Newegg’s own “Price Match Guarantee” badge on the product page.

If you buy something with this badge, you have 14 days to find the exact item cheaper on Amazon. At which point you’ll submit a Newegg claim form and they’ll verify the lower price and give you the difference as a Newegg credit.

They also count the competitor’s shipping in the comparison, but I've been told that they won’t count the free-Prime shipping perk.

Top brands in common: ASUS, Samsung, MSI, Seagate, EVGA, Western Digital, Corsair, Intel CPUs, GIGABYTE.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom will happily match an Amazon price when it’s the exact same item and not from a 3rd party seller.

You just give Nordstrom the Amazon link (chat or in store), they verify it, and they’ll sell it to you at the Amazon price so you still get Nordstrom’s return policy which is fantastic.

Top brands in common: UGG, Hunter, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, Cole Haan, Adidas, The North Face, Columbia, Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Kate Spade.

Pro tip: Grab the exact Amazon color/size link and start a chat with Nordstrom before you buy. It’s way smoother to get the price match first, then check out, than to ask them to fix it after the fact.

Office Depot/Max

They flat-out say they’ll match Amazon on a new, identical, in-stock item at purchase or within 14 days after you buy.

It has to be sold and shipped by Amazon (no marketplace sellers), and you can do it in-store or via live chat or by calling them at 1-800-463-3768.

Top brands in common: HP, Epson, Canon, Fellowes, TI calculators, Logitech, Microsoft, Fellowes, SanDisk, Kensington.

Pro tip: Buy it at Office Depot to earn your rewards, then watch the Amazon price for two weeks. If the Amazon price drops, just show them the live listing and you’ll keep the reward points, but pay the Amazon price.

PetSmart

PetSmart will match Amazon when it’s the exact same pet item and the listing says “sold and shipped by Amazon.” They also won’t match third-party marketplace sellers. When you find a price match opportunity, just show any cashier the live Amazon page and have them verify it.

Top brands in common: Greenies, Furminator, Frontline, Purina Pro Plan, Blue Buffalo, Hill’s Science Diet, Royal Canin, IAMS, Nylabone, PetSafe, Seresto (flea/tick collar).

Pro tip: I was told by a PetSmart rep that they will price match online orders only at the time of purchase. For in-store purchase, he told me that it’s up to the discretion of the store as to whether it has to be at the time of the sale, or if you can come back within a certain time period to get the lower Amazon price.

Staples

Staples will price match Amazon as well. Like the other retailers on this list, the item must be identical and sold and shipped by Amazon directly.

But you can only get the price match in-store. You just have to show “valid proof” (the Amazon link or a live price on your phone) and they’ll match it at the register.

You also get 14 days after you buy from Staples to come back and say, “Hey, Amazon dropped the price,” and they’ll refund you the difference after verifying.

Top brands in common: HP, Bose, Brother, Epson, TP-Link, Fellowes, Microsoft, Netgear, Logitech, Western Digital, SanDisk.

Pro tip: Shop Staples first, buy it, then set a 2-week price watch on Amazon. If Amazon undercuts the price just walk back in with the link.

Tractor Supply

Same story with Tractor Supply, they’ll match a lower Amazon price as long as it’s verifiable and not from a 3rd party seller. And they give you a liberal 30 days from the date of purchase to make it happen.

When shopping in-store, just show the lower price to an employee via the Amazon app. For online purchases, they ask that you call them at 1-877-718-6750 to get the match.

Top brands in common: Carhartt, Ariat, Wrangler, Purina, Blue Buffalo, DeWalt, Milwaukee, Gorilla Carts, Champion Power Equipment, Muck Boot Company, Georgia Boot.