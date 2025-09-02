Kraft Heinz splitting into two companies: What it means for consumers

Kraft Heinz plans to split into two separate companies by 2026.

One company will focus on Heinz ketchup, Kraft Mac & Cheese, and Philadelphia cream cheese, while the other will manage staples like Oscar Mayer, Kraft Singles, and Lunchables.

Shoppers shouldn’t see immediate changes, but the move is aimed at making each brand stronger in stores.

The maker of Heinz ketchup, Kraft Mac & Cheese, and Oscar Mayer hot dogs is breaking up. Kraft Heinz announced it will split into two companies in 2026, a move it says will give its brands more focus and allow them to grow faster.

The split will divide the company’s products into two groups:

Global Taste Elevation Co.: This company will handle sauces, spreads, and ready meals — including household staples like Heinz, Kraft Mac & Cheese, and Philadelphia cream cheese. These brands are already found in pantries worldwide and will get more investment in international markets and food-service outlets.

North American Grocery Co.: This side of the business will keep many of the U.S. and Canadian everyday favorites, such as Oscar Mayer lunch meats, Kraft Singles, and Lunchables. The company says it will continue to focus on family-friendly convenience foods that dominate grocery store shelves.

What shoppers can expect

For now, shoppers likely won’t notice any immediate difference in the products they buy. Prices, packaging, and store availability will stay the same while Kraft Heinz works through the transition. The company insists the split is about making sure each group of brands gets the attention it needs to stay competitive and relevant.

Still, the change could pave the way for more product launches, quicker updates to packaging, and expanded options in grocery stores. For example, sauces and spreads could see new global flavors under Heinz, while Lunchables and Kraft Singles may branch into new convenience formats.

Kraft Heinz executives say the current structure makes it hard to give every brand the right resources. By splitting up, they hope each company can focus on what it does best: global growth for Heinz and Philadelphia, and everyday convenience for Kraft Singles and Oscar Mayer.

“This move will unleash the power of our brands,” said CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera, who will lead North American Grocery Co. after the separation.

The transition is expected to wrap up in the second half of 2026. Shoppers may start hearing new company names and seeing brand updates before then, but the foods themselves will remain the same.