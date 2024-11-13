Tanning beds and cancer go together, especially in New England

Melanoma makes up only 1% of U.S. skin cancers but leads to the most deaths, and now a study from Brown University found that access to tanning beds is linked to higher melanoma rates in New England, not a part of the country generally associated with lots of sunshine.

The researchers found that areas with more tanning beds had more melanoma cases, suggesting that reducing access to tanning facilities could help lower these rates.

The incidence of melanoma in the US has been increasing over the past two decades, growing at about 1% each year among females, while it has stabilized in men.

Most preventable risk

While many factors contribute to a region’s incidence of melanoma, the most preventable risk factor is ultraviolet (UV) radiation from both natural sources like solar radiation and artificial sources like tanning beds.

"Every day, we encounter patients diagnosed with melanoma. Witnessing the devastating impact of this disease drives us to find ways to prevent it," said Oliver Wisco, DO, Associate Professor of Dermatology at Brown University and lead author of the study. "Despite the well-known dangers of UV radiation, access to tanning beds remains widespread, and their usage continues to be prevalent in many regions."

The study revealed a significant association between greater access to tanning beds and increased rates of melanoma in New England. Investigators identified six high-risk clusters, seven low-risk clusters, and one outlier of melanoma incidence.

Adjusted spatial regression identified that for every one-minute increase in average travel time to tanning facilities within a 30-minute travel time threshold, the melanoma incidence rate decreased by 3.46% in the same county and 1.92% across New England.

The investigators said they were surprised by the findings.

“Although we anticipated finding a connection between tanning beds and melanoma, the strength of the association was more pronounced than expected. Our findings add to the growing body of evidence linking tanning bed usage to increased melanoma risk, Wisco said. "We hope to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their skin health and protect themselves from this disease.”