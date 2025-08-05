Write a review
At Home closing more stores amid financial struggles

Home decore retailer At Home is the latest to close locations in an effort to stay profitable - Image via Hilco Consumer -- Retail

The retailer adds six more locations to the list of stores it is closing

  • At Home files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing soaring tariffs, inflation, and declining discretionary spending amid a difficult retail environment.

  • Initially announced closure of 26 underperforming stores, with shutdowns expected by September 30, 2025, as part of debt-elimination restructuring.

  • Additional six closures now underway, bringing the total to 32 stores being liquidated—with in-store discount sales managed by Hilco Consumer‑Retail.

Dallas‑based At Home has added six more retail locations to the list of stores it plans to close next month. The major big‑box home décor chain with as many as 266 locations across 40 states filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 16, hoping to restructure nearly $2 billion in debt and secure $200 million in financing to stay operational during restructuring. 

In June, the chain said it planned to close 26 stores by the end of September. This month, Hilco Consumer‑Retail confirmed six additional At Home stores entering closing‑sale mode. These include locations in states such as Illinois and New Jersey. 

"These six stores are offering some of the best deals shoppers will see all year — but only for a short time,"  Hilco Consumer – Retail said in a press release. "Customers who want the best selection on furniture, décor, and seasonal finds should shop early before the most popular items disappear."

According to Hilco Consumer – Retail, the store-closing sales will provide discounts, such as:

  • Up to 30% off storewide.

  • Only in-store discounts are valid; coupons and other non-employee discounts will not be applied in addition to sale prices at closing stores.

  • All sales final on purchases made on or after August 1, 2025.

  • Returns for purchases made prior to August 1, 2025, will be accepted at the closing stores through August 12, 2025, in accordance with At Home's policy.

  • Gift cards, gift certificates, loyalty & credit card rewards will be accepted through August 14, 2025, at closing stores.

  • Store fixtures and equipment are also for sale.

  • Find the closing store nearest you: https://www.shopgenius.com/athome

  • All stores will remain open during their normal operating hours until closure.

Why it matters

At Home now joins other mid‑tier home goods chains like The Container Store, Big Lots, and Bed Bath & Beyond that have faced financial distress under the weight of diminishing consumer demand, rising logistics costs, and trade uncertainties. 

Through its restructuring plan, backed by existing lenders holding over 95% of its debt, the retailer said it hopes to emerge leaner, under new ownership, and financially stable. 

Here is the complete list of At Home stores that will close by Sept. 30:

  • 6135 Junction Boulevard in Rego Park, New York

  • 300 Baychester Ave. in Bronx, New York

  • 750 Newhall Drive in San Jose, California

  • 2505 El Camino Real in Tustin, California

  • 14585 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami, Florida

  • 2200 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, California

  • 3795 E. Foothills Boulevard in Pasadena, California

  • 1982 E. 20th St. in Chico, California

  • 2820 Highway 63 South in Rochester, Minnesota

  • 26532 Towne Center Drive, Suites A-B, in Foothill Ranch, California

  • 1001 E. Sunset Drive in Bellingham, Washington

  • 8320 Delta Shores Circle South in Sacramento, California

  • 1361 NJ-35 in Middletown Township, New Jersey

  • 2900 N. Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach, California

  • 720 Clairton Boulevard in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  • 2530 Rudkin Road in Yakima, Washington

  • 571 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

  • 5203 W. War Memorial Drive in Peoria, Illinois

  • 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas, Virginia

  • 461 Route 10 East in Ledgewood, New Jersey

  • 300 Providence Highway in Dedham, Massachusetts

  • 905 S 24th St. West in Billings, Montana

  • 19460 Compass Creek Parkway in Leesburg, Virginia

  • 13180 S. Cicero Ave. in Crestwood, Illinois

