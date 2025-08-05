At Home closing more stores amid financial struggles

At Home files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing soaring tariffs, inflation, and declining discretionary spending amid a difficult retail environment.

Initially announced closure of 26 underperforming stores, with shutdowns expected by September 30, 2025, as part of debt-elimination restructuring.

Additional six closures now underway, bringing the total to 32 stores being liquidated—with in-store discount sales managed by Hilco Consumer‑Retail.

Dallas‑based At Home has added six more retail locations to the list of stores it plans to close next month. The major big‑box home décor chain with as many as 266 locations across 40 states filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 16, hoping to restructure nearly $2 billion in debt and secure $200 million in financing to stay operational during restructuring.

In June, the chain said it planned to close 26 stores by the end of September. This month, Hilco Consumer‑Retail confirmed six additional At Home stores entering closing‑sale mode. These include locations in states such as Illinois and New Jersey.

"These six stores are offering some of the best deals shoppers will see all year — but only for a short time," Hilco Consumer – Retail said in a press release. "Customers who want the best selection on furniture, décor, and seasonal finds should shop early before the most popular items disappear."

According to Hilco Consumer – Retail, the store-closing sales will provide discounts, such as:

Up to 30% off storewide.

Only in-store discounts are valid; coupons and other non-employee discounts will not be applied in addition to sale prices at closing stores.

All sales final on purchases made on or after August 1, 2025.

Returns for purchases made prior to August 1, 2025, will be accepted at the closing stores through August 12, 2025, in accordance with At Home's policy.

Gift cards, gift certificates, loyalty & credit card rewards will be accepted through August 14, 2025, at closing stores.

Store fixtures and equipment are also for sale.

Find the closing store nearest you: https://www.shopgenius.com/athome

All stores will remain open during their normal operating hours until closure.

Why it matters

At Home now joins other mid‑tier home goods chains like The Container Store, Big Lots, and Bed Bath & Beyond that have faced financial distress under the weight of diminishing consumer demand, rising logistics costs, and trade uncertainties.

Through its restructuring plan, backed by existing lenders holding over 95% of its debt, the retailer said it hopes to emerge leaner, under new ownership, and financially stable.

Here is the complete list of At Home stores that will close by Sept. 30: