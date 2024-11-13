Write a review
  2. News
  3. Shopping News

News for You

Shopping and Retail News

Sexually transmitted infections remain high but show signs of slowing

"The tide is turning," CDC officials say

Featured Shopping and Retail News photo

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) remain high in the U.S., with over 2.4 million cases reported in 2023. However, CDC data show some promising changes:

"I see a glimmer of hope amidst millions of STIs," said Jonathan Mermin, Director of CDC's National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention. "After nearly two decades of STI increases, the tide is turning. We must make the most of this moment—let's further this momentum with creative innovation and fur...

Read article
Featured Shopping and Retail News photo

Latest Articles

  1. Uber, Lyft offer discounts on rides for consumers to vote on Election Day
  2. Hallmark introduces new two-in-one greeting card and gift card
  3. Industry groups seek to block ‘Click to Cancel’ rule
  4. Denny’s will close 150 restaurants
  5. Target promises lower prices on 2,000 items heading into the holidays

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about News for You delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.