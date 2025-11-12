9 Costco Kirkland products that are made by big name brands

Some Kirkland items really are made by big national brands — and in a few cases Costco or the label flat-out says so

Because Costco slaps the Kirkland label on them, they usually run about 20–35% cheaper than the comparable name brand sitting nearby

This list weeds out the TikTok rumors and sticks to the products where there’s an actual source, label, FAQ, or reporting to back it up

There’s a lot of Costco folklore out there surrounding Kirkland products and who actually makes them. “Kirkland vodka is Grey Goose.” “Those Kirkland diapers are really Huggies.” Half of it is TikTok silliness with zero evidence. So, it’s time for a grown-up version.

Costco does indeed partner with real, national brands on some Kirkland stuff and it’s always cheaper than the name-brand often sitting right next to it on the shelf. And in a few cases, we actually know who’s making it because it’s in Costco’s own FAQ, printed on the bag, or reported by outlets that did the digging.

Kirkland batteries (made by Duracell)

The Costco CEO actually admitted this one years ago, and outlets keep re-reporting it because it’s the rare Kirkland collaboration that isn’t fuzzy.

You’re getting Duracell-made batteries with a Kirkland wrapper for quite a bit less money. Specifically, Kirkland Signature AA/AAA typically run about 25–35% cheaper per battery than the Duracell pack sitting 3 feet away. Do the side-by-side math the next time you’re at Costco and I’m guessing you’ll never buy the copper-top battery again.

Kirkland solid white albacore tuna (made by Bumble Bee)

Costco didn’t cheap out when it came to their canned tuna. They basically said, “We want the good stuff,” and partnered with Bumble Bee to pack a firmer, less-watery tuna so members don’t feel like they’re buying cat food.

Shoppers are big fans of it too. A lot of grocery-store “solid white” tuna is shredded and swimming in liquid. The Kirkland version tends to be chunkier, drier in a good way, and better for tuna salad that isn’t soup.

Kirkland’s albacore comes in a 8-pack (7 oz. each) that’s roughly 15%–25% less per can compared to Bumble Bee albacore at a regular supermarket. In the end you’re getting national-brand quality at warehouse-brand pricing.

Kirkland house blend coffee “Custom Roasted by Starbucks”

When the Kirkland House Blend bag or the product page says “Custom Roasted by Starbucks,” you don’t have to do much detective work. Costco is basically saying, “Yep, Starbucks roasted these coffee beans for us” and it’s 20-30% less per pound than Starbucks coffee that doesn’t have the word “Kirkland” on it.

I’ve noticed in recent months that some U.S. bags have dropped that line, but rest assured, it’s still roasted by Starbucks. So, if you see the Starbucks wording or not, grab it as you’re getting Starbucks-level coffee at the Costco price.

If you’ve never had this coffee before I’d describe it as a middle-of-the-road Starbucks blend. It’s smooth, not burnt, and a solid everyday coffee. Perfect for people who like Starbucks but don’t want to pay for Starbucks.

Kirkland jelly beans (made by Jelly Belly)

Costco basically said, “What if we sold Jelly Belly, but Costco-sized?” and Jelly Belly said, “Yeah, we can do that.”

You’ll get the same 49 classic flavors, same look, just not in the tiny gift boxes that cost way more per ounce. Costco put them in a 64 oz. bucket and passed the savings along to you.

Those little Jelly Belly boxes at grocery or gift shops can run you well over $1 per ounce. The big Costco tub usually drops it into the 50–70 cents per ounce zone, roughly 30–40% cheaper.

Kirkland bourbons (from Barton 1792 / Sazerac)

Costco couldn’t sneak this one past the bourbon nerds of the internet. As soon as those Kirkland Kentucky bourbons hit Costco shelves, reviewers and whiskey sites zoomed in on the label (and the style) and said, “Yep, that’s Barton 1792.”

Barton 1792 is an old, respected Kentucky distillery owned by Sazerac, the parent company behind Buffalo Trace Distillery.

It comes in three varieties: Small Batch, Bottled-In-Bond, and Single Barrel. When aficionados say the label points to Barton and has the same mash profile, you can confidently say, “This is legit Kentucky bourbon, just wearing the Kirkland label.”

Most of these Kirkland bourbons come in 1-liter bottles, not 750 mL, and are priced in the mid-$20s to low-$30s for the small batch/BiB, and low-$30s for the single barrel. Compare that to many name-brand Kentucky bottles (from the same tier) that are $30–$45 for only 750 mL, and you’re getting savings in 25–35% range.

Kirkland pet food (made by Diamond Pet Foods)

I’ve been feeding my three dogs Kirkland dog food for years with great results. Interestingly, Costco’s own pet food FAQ section straight up says that all Kirkland dry pet foods are made by Diamond Pet Foods in five U.S. plants. Diamond is a real, national pet-food maker that also produces other well-known store brands, so you know you’re getting quality food that meets all FDA requirements.

Diamond-branded dog food at pet stores usually sells between $1.10 to $1.20 per pound. The Kirkland dog food at Costco usually works out to about $0.80 to $0.90 per pound. So… same maker, but the Costco version is quite a bit cheaper per pound.

Kirkland parmigiano reggiano (from Zanetti, Italy)

If you regularly pay $18-$22 per pound for a good wedge of parmesan cheese, you’ll want to check Costco.

The Kirkland wedge literally says Parmigiano Reggiano and specifically names Zanetti S.p.A., which is a long-established Italian producer that makes the “real stuff”. So, we know it’s from an actual named producer (Zanetti), and not some mystery cheese plant like a lot of the individually wrapped wedges you’ll find at your local grocery store.

At Costco, those Zanetti Kirkland wedges cost around $13–$15 per pound. The same style of imported parm at grocery cheese counters or Whole Foods is often $18–$22 per pound. That’s an easy 20–30% savings for legitimate Italian parm. Easy win.

Kirkland French vodka (bottled by Gayant / Terroirs Distillers)

For years, people thought this was made by Grey Goose. Wrong. The distillery named on the Kirkland French vodka is Distillerie de Gayant located in Douai, France, which is owned by Terroirs Distillers.

Then, on the U.S. side, the spirits distributor, LeVecke, is the one that gets it into Costco. That’s what’s actually on the label and what sites like Foodie reported - it’s not Grey Goose, but it definitely is French.

Costco’s French vodka is priced around $20–$25 for 1.75L. A 1.75L Grey Goose is closer to $40–$50 in a lot of markets, so you can comfortably say it’s about half the price for a French, five-times-distilled vodka.

Kirkland three-berry blend (from Townsend Farms)

When it comes to the Kirkland frozen bag of berries, we actually know who packs them, Townsend Farms.

If you're a smoothie lover, you're probably very familiar with the 4 lb. bag filled with frozen raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries. Costco even sells Townsend-branded frozen berries right alongside it, which makes the connection even stronger.

The Kirkland 4 lb bag is usually around $14–$15, which comes out to be about $3.50–$3.75 per lb. Comparable name-brand or even other retailer private-label berry mixes often run closer to $4.50–$5.00 per lb (and for smaller bags), so you're easily saving 20–25%.