Reviews you can rely on, decisions you can trust

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Buyers Guide

Best Extended Car Warranty Companies of 2026

Top companies

  • Endurance Warranty
  • American Dream Auto Protect
  • Nova Warranty
  • olive
  • Onust

Buyers Guide

Best Home Warranty Companies of 2026

Top companies

  • American Home Shield
  • Choice Home Warranty
  • Select Home Warranty
  • ARW Home
  • First Premier Home Warranty

Buyers Guide

Best Walk-In Bathtubs of 2026

Top companies

  • Safe Step Walk-In Tub
  • Kohler Walk-In Bath
  • American Standard Walk-in Baths
  • Boca Walk-In Tubs
  • Independent Home

Buyers Guide

Best Moving Companies of 2026

Top companies

  • International Van Lines
  • PODS
  • Roadway Moving
  • Northern Moving Systems
  • Colonial Van Lines

Buyers Guide

Best Solar Companies of 2026

Top companies

  • Sunlux
  • Sunrun
  • Freedom Power Solar
  • Momentum Solar
  • Ameco Solar & Roofing

Explore other popular buyers guides

Stair Lifts
Medical Alert Systems
Mortgage Refinance Companies
Home Equity Loans
Reverse Mortgage Lenders

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Our journalists and editors are dedicated to investigating the issues that matter most to consumers, reporting unbiased news supported by research and expert analysis.

Advisory board staff profile pictureKyle JamesReporter
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Advisory board staff profile pictureKristen DalliManaging Editor
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Sunrun has been fantastic and I can't say enough about them. I would give them a 10+. My experience with them started around 2.5 years ago when I was searching for solar solutions. Although I compared several companies, Sunrun stood out because of their professionalism and thoroughness in terms of what information they wanted to provide to me. Choosing them has been a great decision.

Steven

Verified purchase

My initial interaction with their salesman was very positive; he was helpful and clarified everything, especially regarding the investment value, which was initially concerning. The installation was quick and handled professionally. I experienced a minor mishap when I thought the handle was locked, leading to some water leakage into my basement. However, I quickly figured it out, and since then, operation has been flawless.

Warner

Verified purchase

International Van Lines is one of the best moving companies that I have had the pleasure of doing business with. They were very polite, did their job quickly, and they make sure that everything was perfect. When I moved from the Texas panhandle to San Antonio I thought it was going to be a nightmare but International Van Lines made it anything but a nightmare!

Nichcole

The entire process, from pick-up to delivery, was excellent, covering a distance of approximately 1,200 miles. Communication was seamless throughout my experience. I found the salesperson and the logistics coordinator to be highly effective, contributing to a smooth moving process. I've shared my positive experience in multiple reviews and would definitely consider using Colonial Van Lines again for future moves.

Evelyn

Verified purchase

The process was actually very easy to get started and the personnel that we talked to were very friendly and very thorough. It has been a very good experience so far. It seems like there is going to be a lot of benefits from this program. We are just getting started. But I am looking forward to the end result, and I would recommend this so far to anyone I was starting to drown in debt, and these guys have them offered a way to work out of it. So I am very thankful for their help and support.

Jeremiah

Verified purchase

Stannah’s customer service was prompt and addressed all my queries effectively. When it came time for installation, the technician who came over was professional and ensured that everything was in order. I’ve had the stairlift for about three months and I'm satisfied with how everything has worked out so far.

Breeya

Verified purchase

After about a year and a half with ADT, it's been a positive experience. The customer service has been consistently good and up to my expectations. I found the system package to be fitting for my needs without needing any changes.

Bernardino

Verified purchase

I am very satisfied with Endurance plans and especially customer service, thank you to Terika for her professionalism and quickly solving my issues. I highly recommend everyone getting a plan endurance.

Jonathan

I've been having American Home Shield for years and everything's great. When I place an order, the designated contractor usually calls me to schedule an appointment. I've used American Home Shield's services for various issues, including some work with my toilet and tube, and the quality of the contractors they send out has been impeccable. They consistently perform on point and arrive on time.

Karen

Verified purchase

I had a very positive experience with Kohler Walk-In Bath. I first heard about them through television, and my initial interaction with their customer service representative was excellent. The representative was very knowledgeable and guided me through everything I needed to know.

William

Verified purchase

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Buyer's Choice Awards 2026

See the best of the best in 15 categories

See the Winners