Reviews you can rely on, decisions you can trust
How we work
Real reviews lead to confident choicesLearn who we are
People share real experiences
Our reviews empower consumers and guide informed choices.
We verify, analyze and curate
We rigorously verify reviews and build expert buying guides.
Businesses engage & improve
Companies connect with customers and resolve issues.
We match you with the right brand
We connect you to the right company based on data from people like you.
We support you every step of the way
We guide you through your purchase and help if issues arise.
Navigate big decisions with expert-backed resources
Your guide to
Explore other popular buyers guides
Meet our experts on consumer news & research
Our journalists and editors are dedicated to investigating the issues that matter most to consumers, reporting unbiased news supported by research and expert analysis.
Featured news
Help others buy better with your honest experience
Reviews shared
Sunrun has been fantastic and I can't say enough about them. I would give them a 10+. My experience with them started around 2.5 years ago when I was searching for solar solutions. Although I compared several companies, Sunrun stood out because of their professionalism and thoroughness in terms of what information they wanted to provide to me. Choosing them has been a great decision.
Steven
Verified purchase
My initial interaction with their salesman was very positive; he was helpful and clarified everything, especially regarding the investment value, which was initially concerning. The installation was quick and handled professionally. I experienced a minor mishap when I thought the handle was locked, leading to some water leakage into my basement. However, I quickly figured it out, and since then, operation has been flawless.
Warner
Verified purchase
International Van Lines is one of the best moving companies that I have had the pleasure of doing business with. They were very polite, did their job quickly, and they make sure that everything was perfect. When I moved from the Texas panhandle to San Antonio I thought it was going to be a nightmare but International Van Lines made it anything but a nightmare!
Nichcole
The entire process, from pick-up to delivery, was excellent, covering a distance of approximately 1,200 miles. Communication was seamless throughout my experience. I found the salesperson and the logistics coordinator to be highly effective, contributing to a smooth moving process. I've shared my positive experience in multiple reviews and would definitely consider using Colonial Van Lines again for future moves.
Evelyn
Verified purchase
The process was actually very easy to get started and the personnel that we talked to were very friendly and very thorough. It has been a very good experience so far. It seems like there is going to be a lot of benefits from this program. We are just getting started. But I am looking forward to the end result, and I would recommend this so far to anyone I was starting to drown in debt, and these guys have them offered a way to work out of it. So I am very thankful for their help and support.
Jeremiah
Verified purchase
Stannah’s customer service was prompt and addressed all my queries effectively. When it came time for installation, the technician who came over was professional and ensured that everything was in order. I’ve had the stairlift for about three months and I'm satisfied with how everything has worked out so far.
Breeya
Verified purchase
After about a year and a half with ADT, it's been a positive experience. The customer service has been consistently good and up to my expectations. I found the system package to be fitting for my needs without needing any changes.
Bernardino
Verified purchase
I am very satisfied with Endurance plans and especially customer service, thank you to Terika for her professionalism and quickly solving my issues. I highly recommend everyone getting a plan endurance.
Jonathan
I've been having American Home Shield for years and everything's great. When I place an order, the designated contractor usually calls me to schedule an appointment. I've used American Home Shield's services for various issues, including some work with my toilet and tube, and the quality of the contractors they send out has been impeccable. They consistently perform on point and arrive on time.
Karen
Verified purchase
I had a very positive experience with Kohler Walk-In Bath. I first heard about them through television, and my initial interaction with their customer service representative was excellent. The representative was very knowledgeable and guided me through everything I needed to know.
William
Verified purchase
- Collected by detailed form submissions and phone interviews
- Carefully vetted by our moderators to ensure authenticity
Buyer's Choice Awards 2026
See the best of the best in 15 categories