Reviews you can rely on, decisions you can trust

Sunrun has been fantastic and I can't say enough about them. I would give them a 10+. My experience with them started around 2.5 years ago when I was searching for solar solutions. Although I compared several companies, Sunrun stood out because of their professionalism and thoroughness in terms of what information they wanted to provide to me. Choosing them has been a great decision.

Steven Verified purchase

My initial interaction with their salesman was very positive; he was helpful and clarified everything, especially regarding the investment value, which was initially concerning. The installation was quick and handled professionally. I experienced a minor mishap when I thought the handle was locked, leading to some water leakage into my basement. However, I quickly figured it out, and since then, operation has been flawless.

Warner Verified purchase

International Van Lines is one of the best moving companies that I have had the pleasure of doing business with. They were very polite, did their job quickly, and they make sure that everything was perfect. When I moved from the Texas panhandle to San Antonio I thought it was going to be a nightmare but International Van Lines made it anything but a nightmare!

Nichcole

The entire process, from pick-up to delivery, was excellent, covering a distance of approximately 1,200 miles. Communication was seamless throughout my experience. I found the salesperson and the logistics coordinator to be highly effective, contributing to a smooth moving process. I've shared my positive experience in multiple reviews and would definitely consider using Colonial Van Lines again for future moves.

Evelyn Verified purchase

The process was actually very easy to get started and the personnel that we talked to were very friendly and very thorough. It has been a very good experience so far. It seems like there is going to be a lot of benefits from this program. We are just getting started. But I am looking forward to the end result, and I would recommend this so far to anyone I was starting to drown in debt, and these guys have them offered a way to work out of it. So I am very thankful for their help and support.

Jeremiah Verified purchase

Stannah’s customer service was prompt and addressed all my queries effectively. When it came time for installation, the technician who came over was professional and ensured that everything was in order. I’ve had the stairlift for about three months and I'm satisfied with how everything has worked out so far.

Breeya Verified purchase

After about a year and a half with ADT, it's been a positive experience. The customer service has been consistently good and up to my expectations. I found the system package to be fitting for my needs without needing any changes.