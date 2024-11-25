Safe food handling tips for Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving approaches, the USDA urges everyone to prioritize food safety to avoid foodborne illnesses during the holiday.
Top Food Safety Reminders:
- Clean: Wash hands and surfaces for at least 20 seconds with soap and water before, during, and after handling food.
- Separate: Use different cutting boards and utensils for raw turkey and ready-to-eat foods to prevent cross-contamination.
- Cook: Ensure all parts of the turkey reach an internal temperature of 165°F. Use a food thermometer, not just a pop-up timer.
- Chill: Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours, and eat them within 4 days or freeze them.
Avoid These Risky Habits:
- Not washing hands or surfaces: Prevent bacteria spread by cleaning thoroughly.
- Thawing turkey on the counter: Always thaw in the fridge or cold water.
- Cooking at too low a temperature: Cook at 325°F or higher.
- Storing leftovers too long: Consume leftovers within 4 days or freeze for up to 6 months.
Quick Tips:
- Thaw turkey in the refrigerator: 24 hours for every 4-5 pounds.
- Check turkey temperature in the breast, wing, and thigh to ensure it’s 165°F.
- Don’t rinse raw turkey; it spreads bacteria.
USDA Help Line:
Have questions? Call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline on Thanksgiving Day (8 a.m.–2 p.m. EST) at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or visit ask.usda.gov.