Write a review
  2. News
  3. Food and Beverage Industry News

Safe food handling tips for Thanksgiving

Food safety tips from the USDA to help you prepare your Thanksgiving dinner without encountering any stultifyingly dire health effects. Photo (c) USDA

Thawing the turkey may take longer than you expect

As Thanksgiving approaches, the USDA urges everyone to prioritize food safety to avoid foodborne illnesses during the holiday.

Top Food Safety Reminders:

  1. Clean: Wash hands and surfaces for at least 20 seconds with soap and water before, during, and after handling food.
  2. Separate: Use different cutting boards and utensils for raw turkey and ready-to-eat foods to prevent cross-contamination.
  3. Cook: Ensure all parts of the turkey reach an internal temperature of 165°F. Use a food thermometer, not just a pop-up timer.
  4. Chill: Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours, and eat them within 4 days or freeze them.

Avoid These Risky Habits:

  • Not washing hands or surfaces: Prevent bacteria spread by cleaning thoroughly.
  • Thawing turkey on the counter: Always thaw in the fridge or cold water.
  • Cooking at too low a temperature: Cook at 325°F or higher.
  • Storing leftovers too long: Consume leftovers within 4 days or freeze for up to 6 months.

Quick Tips:

  • Thaw turkey in the refrigerator: 24 hours for every 4-5 pounds.
  • Check turkey temperature in the breast, wing, and thigh to ensure it’s 165°F.
  • Don’t rinse raw turkey; it spreads bacteria.

USDA Help Line:
Have questions? Call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline on Thanksgiving Day (8 a.m.–2 p.m. EST) at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or visit ask.usda.gov.

Take a Home Warranty Quiz. Get matched with an Authorized Partner.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.