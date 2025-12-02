Holiday tech sales lift Best Buy’s outlook — what it means for you

Best Buy’s strong quarter means more aggressive holiday discounts on laptops, tablets, TVs, and gaming gear, especially in “upgrade” categories

The real savings are in solid markdowns and open-box/clearance items; tiny discounts on outdated models are usually not worth it

Protect your wallet by skipping unnecessary add-ons, using price matching against Amazon/Walmart, and leaning on your credit card’s built-in protections instead of extra warranties

Best Buy just gave shoppers a pretty big hint about this holiday season: people are still spending on tech, as long as it’s on sale.

Last week the electronics giant raised its annual sales and profit forecast after a stronger-than-expected quarter powered by discounted laptops, smartphones, tablets, and gaming gear.

Best Buy had comparable sales growth of 2.7% last quarter, easily beating Wall Street expectations and marking the retailer’s best same-store growth in four years.

What’s driving the tech comeback?

A few clear patterns are popping up in Best Buy’s numbers:

Laptops and tablets are back. Computing and tablets make up roughly a third of Best Buy’s revenue, and they saw “robust” growth in the category. This was mainly from shoppers upgrading machines bought early in the pandemic or finally replacing old devices.

Gaming is hot again. Demand for gaming systems got a big boost from Nintendo's Switch 2. That and a continued interest in handheld gaming devices and their accessories.

Deals are doing the heavy lifting. Best Buy credited steep discounts as the main reason they were able to pull shoppers in. So while consumers are clearly more cautious, they're willing to spend their cash when the price is right.

Why this matters for shoppers

Best Buy’s positive outlook stands in contrast to some other big-box retailers.

Specifically, recent earnings from Walmart, Target, and Home Depot showed a more mixed picture, with customers focusing more on essentials, trading down, and putting off their big home improvement projects.

The split we see between Best Buy and other big-box retailers tells us a lot about how consumers are spending their money right now:

Shoppers are still delaying some “nice-to-have” purchases and focusing more on needs vs. wants.

But they will spend on tech that feels necessary. Think things like a new laptop for work or school, or a new TV that delivers a lot of entertainment value at home.

Retailers that put real discounts in front of those needs, like Best Buy is doing, are the ones seeing the best results.

How to use this news to your advantage

If you’re planning a tech purchase in the next few weeks leading up to Christmas, Best Buy’s raised forecast actually gives shoppers a bit of a roadmap.

The fact that they highlighted the importance of deal-driven demand means there are real discounts to be had. But like always, you’ll still need to shop smart.

Here are a few practical tips: