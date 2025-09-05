Are you actually getting a good deal on Amazon?

Not all discounts are real: Watch out for fake deals tied to odd colors/sizes, inflated “list prices,” or shady third-party sellers.

Use tools to verify prices: Amazon’s Rufus assistant, plus trackers like Keepa and CamelCamelCamel, can reveal true price history and extra savings.

Don’t fall for hype tactics: Prime Day “deals,” countdown messages, and “only 2 left” alerts often exaggerate urgency to push you into buying.



We’ve all been there: We scroll through Amazon, find the item we want, and notice the price has been slashed from the original retail price. Success!

But is that deal really what you think it is?

Kyle James from RatherBeShopping.com shared everything consumers need to know about Amazon’s somewhat deceitful pricing and how to know if you’re really getting the best deal possible.

What are the warning signs?

It’s important to know how to spot if a deal is real or not. Here are some of the signs to look for:

“When an item has a big percent off, but only for a very weird color or size, it's a fake deal,” James told ConsumerAffairs.

"Or, if the item has a crossed-out list price that nobody actually sells it for, or would ever buy it for, it’s a fake deal. I also check who I’m buying from – if it’s sold by a random Amazon third-party seller with a terrible return policy, I walk.”

Use Amazon’s tools to your advantage

To make sure you don’t get duped by Amazon’s tactics, James recommends doing some extra digging before confirming your purchase.

The best part: Amazon has tools that you can use to check prices.

“On the product page, I have gotten in the habit of asking Amazon’s AI assistant Rufus for the 30- and 90-day price history,” James said.

“Then I double-check with price-tracking tools like Keepa or CamelCamelCamel. This quickly tells me if the deal is real or not. I also click “Used & new” to see what Amazon open-box deals are available, as I'll often settle for "Used - Like New" and save a good chunk.”

Save money and get deals

On top of doing your homework, James says that Amazon’s Rufus can help you save money in other ways.

“Ask Rufus, ‘Are there any coupons or deals for the items in my cart?’” James suggests.

“Rufus then looks at the stuff in your Amazon cart and tells you if you’re missing any coupons or money saving opportunities.”

Beware during Prime Day

According to James, Amazon takes advantage of these tactics during high-traffic times like Prime Day or the holidays.

“These tactics are more prevalent as Amazon knows they have a captive audience looking for a ‘deal,’” James said. “They always have louder banners, bigger percent-offs, and lots of ‘new’ low prices that are the same as they were two months ago. The real standouts are usually Amazon devices and last-year TVs and laptops.”

Don’t fall for urgency

Another key to look out for: don’t fall for Amazon’s popular tactic of advertising a limited supply of a product.

“Don't fall for the ‘only two left’ messaging, as it's designed to make you think you're about to miss out,” James said. “I ran a few experiments on this, and that number magically resets the following day, and the item never actually sells out. Don't fall for it!”