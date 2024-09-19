Markdown magic: Using 'Best By' dates to your your advantage at grocers

The savviest of grocery shoppers use one little thing to an advantage that most of us know about, but rarely use: sniffing out the products with “best by” dates. One consumer shopping whiz went on that trail himself and found the stores known for big markdowns in the best-by game.

In RatherBeShopping’s Kyle James' hunt for where and how to take advantage of markdowns, he says it’s like a treasure hunt. “But instead of buried chests filled with doubloons, we’re talking about half-priced yogurt, steaks on clearance, and cheese that’s been ‘aged’ just a bit more than usual.”

The truth behind the best-by dates

James says the truth is that “best-by” doesn’t mean “bad-after.” Okay, explain yourself, Kyle…

“It’s more like, ‘Hey, we can’t guarantee this will taste as awesome after this date, but you probably won’t die’,” he said, noting that most products – especially non-perishables like crackers and canned goods – are perfectly fine to consume past their best-by date.

“They may lose a bit of their peak freshness, but let’s be real—how many times have you eaten a slightly stale cookie and thought, ‘Meh, still pretty good?’”

When it comes to “Use By” versus “Best By” dates, James’ research shows that Use By has to do with safety and Best By is quality related. But, as moms and deli meat eaters have found out, no one should throw caution to the wind when they find any Use By date for things like infant formula and meats.

"Best By" shopping is not the same store to store. For example, places like ALDI moves products so quickly, it doesn’t need to mark anything down. Yet, others like Safeway have killed markdowns because some of its customers thought they could get away with moving clearance stickers to full-priced items.

With that said, here’s James’ “Meccas of Markdowns”:

Target

Target has an “impressive” collection of markdowns in its grocery section, James claims. “As the days tick closer to those best-by dates, Target employees start slapping those sweet, sweet yellow and red clearance stickers on everything from refrigerated items to dry goods. You’ll find markdowns on dairy, bread, and meat.”

His pro tip is Target's meat section. According to a Target employee who took him into confidence, James found Target starts marking down meats by 25% two to three days before the “Use/Freeze By.” Then on the day right before this date, they mark meats down by 50%.

“And if you’re lucky, you might even stumble upon some fancy deli items or snacks that are still perfectly fine but ‘too close’ to their best-by date for full price,” James said.

Walmart

Despite being well positioned as already having everyday low prices, Walmart also has a not-so-secret markdown section for items nearing their expiration.

“This is especially true in the meat, bakery, and dairy sections, where they want to move inventory fast before it technically ‘expires’ (though, again, it’s still safe for you to buy!),” James said, then added a special tip-off he got from someone inside the store.

“I had a Walmart employee tell me that ... shopping between 8 am and 9 am will give you first dibs on meats and bakery item deals.” If it’s bakery items you want, there’s a separate “markdown section” while the marked-down meats are mixed in with the full priced stuff.

Trader Joe’s

It may come as a surprise, but Trader Joe’s marks down stuff, too. Even though they don’t typically have a specific clearance section, intel from savvy shoppers says that they’ve been known to find TJ faves like organic almond butters, fancy hummus, and vegan cheeses for a fraction of the price.

“The flowers at Trader Joe’s sometimes get marked down too,” James found. “So not only can you grab dinner for cheap, but you can also pick up a bouquet for yourself because you, my friend, deserve it. Or for someone special, that works too of course.”

Whole Foods

Another store you might be surprised that has a Best-By discount nook is Whole Foods.

“I had a friendly Whole Foods employee tell me Wednesday is consistently the very best day to shop," James noted. "Not only is the store less crowded than weekends, but it’s when they start their new weekly sales cycle, so you’ll be able to take advantage of new items and new sales before anyone else and before they sell out of the really good deals.”

Be informed and play it safe!

Best By shopping is – in most instances – okay, but as James noted with things like meat and baby formula, you still have to be careful about anything you buy. He’s not with the FDA, and he’s certainly not suggesting anyone go wild with these markdowns, but he does offers some sensible guidelines:

Check the packaging: “If something is leaking, bulging, or just looks plain sad, skip it.”

Smell it: “While you can’t always do this in-store (people might give you strange looks if you start sniffing raw chicken in the meat aisle), definitely give items a whiff once you’re home. If it smells funky, trust your nose and toss it.”

Freeze it: “One of the best ways to take advantage of markdowns is to buy in bulk and freeze what you won’t use immediately. Meat, bread, and even some dairy items like shredded cheese can be frozen for later.”

Use it quickly: “When you buy something that’s near its expiration date, plan to use it soon.”

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) seems to align with James, but still suggests that consumers educate themselves about expiration dates.

“Many people incorrectly think phrases like ‘Best By’ and ‘Best if Used By’ refer to food safety. Manufacturers use phrases like these to refer to when the food is at peak freshness and flavor. Shelf-stable foods like canned goods can last for years past their ‘best by’ date if the can is in good condition. That means no rust, dents, or signs of swelling,” the agency said.