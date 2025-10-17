Holiday feast for less: Dollar General offers holiday meal bundles

Dollar General is offering recipe-centered holiday bundles that bundle staple ingredients and often throw in a free item.

The promotions run from mid-October through late November, with rotating discounts across more than 15 food categories.

Extra stacking offers: spending minimums unlock further savings, and many deals combine with each other (though some exclusions apply).

The holiday season is here, and with grocery prices staying stubbornly high, many folks are looking for ways to celebrate without overspending.

That’s where Dollar General steps in with some pretty clever deals. Their new approach centers on recipe-based bundles and rotating discounts that let shoppers snag classic holiday sides and desserts while stretching their dollars.

Starting October 19 and running through November 29, Dollar General is rolling out bundled offers around beloved dishes like sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie.

The idea is simple: buy key ingredients, and get another essential item free. On top of that, they’re not leaving the rest of the grocery aisle untouched — over 15 branded food product categories are getting in on the action with price reductions and special offers.

“At Dollar General, we know how important it is to make the holidays special without overspending,” Allen Warch, vice president and division merchandise manager of food and fresh at DG, said in a news release. “We’re proud to offer meal solutions with meaningful savings to help our customers celebrate with confidence and ease.”

What’s on the Deal Sheet (and How to Maximize It)

Here’s a closer look at some of the bundles and extra offers worth keeping an eye on: