Amazon just announced Prime Day 2026: Here's how to shop it smart

Prime Day is moving up: Amazon's biggest sale of the year runs June 23-26, giving shoppers an earlier chance to score summer and back-to-school deals.

Track prices before the sale: Create a wish list now and screenshot current prices so you can tell if a Prime Day discount is actually a good deal.

Shop around: Walmart, Target, and Best Buy often run competing sales during the same time period. Always compare prices before clicking "Buy."

Amazon has officially announced that Prime Day 2026 will run from June 23 through June 26, marking a major shift from its traditional July timing. The sale will once again last four days, giving shoppers extra time to score discounts.

The move to June is a notable change. Amazon says it considered major summer events, including the FIFA World Cup and America's 250th birthday celebrations, when selecting the dates. The earlier timing could also help shoppers get a jump on summer purchases and back-to-school shopping before prices potentially rise later in the season.

But before you start filling your cart, remember that Prime Day is not automatically the cheapest time to buy everything. Some deals are excellent, while others simply look impressive because Amazon compares them to inflated list prices.

Here's how to shop Prime Day like a savvy consumer instead of an impulse buyer.

Start a wish list now

The smartest Prime Day shoppers start planning a few weeks before the sale begins.

I always add the items I’m already planning to buy to an Amazon Wish List or save them for later in my cart. This gives me a baseline so I can quickly see whether a Prime Day discount is actually worth it.

Too many shoppers wait until the sale begins and end up buying things they never intended to purchase simply because the discount appears large.

Pro tip: Take screenshots of current prices on any big-ticket items you're considering. That way you'll have proof if the Prime Day "deal" is really a deal or not.

Focus on categories that historically see the best discounts

While every year is slightly different, Prime Day tends to offer its strongest discounts on:

Amazon devices

TVs

Laptops and tablets

Small kitchen appliances

Robot vacuums

Home security products

Back-to-school supplies

Everyday household essentials

Amazon says shoppers can expect discounts across electronics, kitchen items, apparel, beauty products, groceries, and household goods this year.

Meanwhile, products from Apple, Dyson, Shark, Ninja, Samsung, and other major brands are expected to be heavily featured again.

Compare prices before clicking 'Buy'

One of the biggest mistakes Prime Day shoppers make is assuming Amazon automatically has the lowest price.

Every year retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and others launch competing sales during Prime Day week. Be sure to check these competitors around Prime Day as they’ll often have pricing that’ll undercut the Amazon sale price.

A quick comparison can save you money and sometimes get you faster pickup options if it's something you need right away.

Pro tip: The price tracking tool CamelCamelCamel is going to be very useful on Prime Day. You can use it to quickly tell if the Prime Day price (on any item) is actually a sale price or the same price the item was a couple weeks ago.

Watch for Lightning Deals

Lightning Deals are limited-time offers that can sell out quickly, especially during Prime Day sale events.

While these discounts can be excellent, be aware that they’re designed to create a sense of urgency and a fear of missing out, which often leads to impulse buying.

Before grabbing a Lightning Deal, I like to ask myself one simple question:

"Was I planning to buy this before I saw the discount?"

If the answer is no, skip it altogether. A 50% discount on something you don't need is still money spent.

Stock up on everyday essentials

Prime Day isn't just about gadgets and electronics.

Some of the best savings can come from boring household purchases you'll use anyway. Think of things like laundry detergent, toilet paper, coffee, pet supplies, vitamins, batteries, and cleaning products.

Buying these items when they're heavily discounted can reduce your grocery and household spending for months.

Don't forget the October sale

Many shoppers feel pressure to buy everything during Prime Day.

Keep in mind that Amazon has another regularly held Prime-exclusive event in October, often called Prime Big Deal Days. Historically, many of the same products go on sale during this event.

Bottom line: If you're unsure about a purchase during Prime Day, there will most likely be another opportunity to buy the item on sale before the holiday shopping season begins.