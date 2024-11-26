Write a review
Jaguar recalls and buys back 2019 I-Pace EVs over battery fire risk

After five recalls didn't solve the problem, Jaguar recalls and buys back 2019 I-Pace EVs over high-voltage battery fire risk. Photo (c) Jaguar

After five recalls, Jaguar is admitting defeat and buying the cars back

The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicle has faced five recalls since May 2023 due to a high-voltage battery issue that can overheat and potentially cause a fire. Despite multiple attempts to fix the problem, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has decided to buy back 2,760 affected vehicles.

The Issue:

  • The problem began in mid-2023, with a recall issued for potential battery overheating.
  • Owners were told to park and charge the vehicle outdoors while waiting for a software update that would monitor the battery's thermal status.
  • Subsequent recalls in October 2023 and February, March, and August 2024 revealed that the fixes weren’t effective.

Buyback Decision:

On November 11, 2024, JLR decided to buy back the vehicles, as a permanent solution could not be found. Affected vehicles will remain under JLR's control.

Reported Incidents:

  • Three fires involving the 2019 I-Pace have been reported in the U.S., even after software updates.
  • Thankfully, no accidents or injuries have occurred.

Temporary Solution:

Until the buybacks are complete, a software update limits the battery charge to 80%.

Affected Vehicles:

  • 2019 I-Pace models built between January 5, 2018, and March 14, 2019.
  • Batteries supplied by LG Energy Solution Company.

How to Check:
Owners can verify if their vehicle is affected by:

  • Calling the NHTSA Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
  • Visiting www.nhtsa.gov.

