Jaguar recalls and buys back 2019 I-Pace EVs over battery fire risk

The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicle has faced five recalls since May 2023 due to a high-voltage battery issue that can overheat and potentially cause a fire. Despite multiple attempts to fix the problem, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has decided to buy back 2,760 affected vehicles.
The Issue:
- The problem began in mid-2023, with a recall issued for potential battery overheating.
- Owners were told to park and charge the vehicle outdoors while waiting for a software update that would monitor the battery's thermal status.
- Subsequent recalls in October 2023 and February, March, and August 2024 revealed that the fixes weren’t effective.
Buyback Decision:
On November 11, 2024, JLR decided to buy back the vehicles, as a permanent solution could not be found. Affected vehicles will remain under JLR's control.
Reported Incidents:
- Three fires involving the 2019 I-Pace have been reported in the U.S., even after software updates.
- Thankfully, no accidents or injuries have occurred.
Temporary Solution:
Until the buybacks are complete, a software update limits the battery charge to 80%.
Affected Vehicles:
- 2019 I-Pace models built between January 5, 2018, and March 14, 2019.
- Batteries supplied by LG Energy Solution Company.
How to Check:
Owners can verify if their vehicle is affected by:
- Calling the NHTSA Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
- Visiting www.nhtsa.gov.