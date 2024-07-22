Walmart's back-to-school sale features thousands of items under $10

Though summer is still in full swing, retailers are getting consumers prepared for the back-to-school season early.

Walmart is the latest company to share the details of its back-to-school sale, and the chain is going big this year. The company announced that it will have thousands of must-have items on sale for under $10.

“At Walmart, we are proud to offer a back-to-school assortment that will excite our customers – enabling them to find everything on their list at the prices they know they can trust us to deliver,” said Julie Barber, executive vice president of general merchandise at Walmart.

What’s on sale?

Walmart says its goal this back-to-school season is helping consumers save money and stay on budget. This is why they’ve put thousands of supplies on sale for under $10.

Some of the best deals include:

24-Count Crayola Crayons: $0.50

Elmer’s Liquid School Glue: $0.50

24-Count Pen+Gear Crayons: $0.25

Ticonderoga #2 Pencils: $8.88

10-Count Crayola Markers: $0.97

Elmer’s Disappearing Purple Washable School Glue Sticks: $0.50

Blunt-Tip Kids Scissors: $1.98

2-Count Sharpie Gel Highlighters: $3.24

Five Star Wirebound Notebook: $4.78

4-Count Expo Dry Erase Markers: $4.47

150 Sheets Pen + Gear Filler Paper: $0.97

80-Sheet Pen + Gear Marble Notebook: $0.50

The sales don’t end with school supplies. Walmart’s back-to-school savings extend to backpacks, lunchboxes, water bottles, technology, and clothes.

Consumers can find kids’ athletic pieces for under $5, new sneakers under $15, and school uniform pieces under $10. The savings also include Walmart-exclusive brands, as well as nationally recognized favorites, like Disney, Marvel, Levi’s, and more.

Save on school lunches

This year, Walmart is also helping consumers make it easier – and cheaper – than ever to pack your kids’ school lunches.

The retailer has put together a “one-click food basket” that includes everything consumers need to make 10 school lunches for one child for under $20. The basket features:

Great Value White Sandwich Bread: $1.42

Great Value Creamy Peanut Butter: $1.94

Great Value Grape Jelly: $1.98

Lay’s Classic Potato Snack Chips 10-Count Multipack: $5.48

Great Value Original Fruit Snacks 10-Count: $2.48

10 Fresh Bananas: $2.40

10-Count Kool Aid Juice Box Pouches: $2.48

Consumers can lock in these prices now through September 15, and all orders can be picked up in store or delivered.

College students can save

Additionally, Walmart is offering shoppers big savings on dorm room essentials and other necessities for college students.

Additionally, college students can get a Walmart+ membership for half the price if they enroll before September 13. Students will receive all the perks of the membership – free grocery delivery, free shipping with no order minimum, a Paramount+ subscription, and more – for just $6.47/month or $49/year.