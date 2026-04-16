Walmart wants to be your one-stop shop for weight loss drugs

Walmart is expanding access to popular GLP-1 weight-loss drugs through a new digital health platform.

The company is bundling prescriptions with nutrition, fitness, and coaching support.

Some services may be more affordable — but costs and subscriptions still apply.

Weight-loss medications like GLP-1s — think Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound — have surged in popularity, but actually getting and managing them hasn’t always been simple. That’s where Walmart is stepping in.

The retail giant is expanding its digital health platform, called Better Care Services, to make it easier for consumers to explore and access these medications. Instead of navigating prescriptions, doctor visits, and lifestyle changes separately, Walmart is aiming to bring everything together in one place.

This move taps into a massive and growing market — more than 40% of U.S. adults live with obesity, and interest in GLP-1 drugs continues to climb.

“Access to medication is only one part of the equation, weight management today is often difficult to navigate, with patients managing multiple steps across care, medication and lifestyle changes,” Kevin Host, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy, Walmart U.S., said in a news release.

“By bringing together pharmacist support, virtual care and nutrition resources, and leveraging the scale and convenience of our pharmacy network, we’re making it easier for customers to access care and support in a way that fits their lives.”

What Walmart is actually offering

At its core, Walmart’s expansion is about convenience and support — not just prescriptions. Through Better Care Services, customers can connect with third-party providers for telehealth visits, get prescriptions for GLP-1 medications, and fill them through Walmart’s pharmacy network.

But the bigger shift is everything wrapped around the medication. The platform now includes:

Nutrition counseling and access to registered dietitians

Fitness programs and personalized coaching

AI-powered health tools and virtual care options

Ongoing monitoring and support for people already taking GLP-1s

Programs are offered through partners like Aaptiv, Berry Street, Curai Health, and others.

Walmart is also experimenting with pricing and access. For example, some users can try certain virtual care services for free through July, after which subscriptions may start around $29 per month.

Meanwhile, medication costs vary, but some options may start at a few hundred dollars per month — potentially lower than typical list prices.

What consumers should know before signing up

While Walmart’s approach could make weight-loss drugs more accessible, it’s not a free-for-all — and it’s not just about the medication.

First, most programs still require a prescription, and you’ll likely pay for both the drug and any subscription-based services. Insurance coverage can vary widely, so checking benefits ahead of time is key.

Second, this model reflects a growing understanding that GLP-1 drugs work best when paired with lifestyle changes. Walmart is clearly betting that combining medication with coaching, nutrition, and ongoing support will help people stick with treatment longer — and see better results.

Bottom line: Walmart’s expansion could make it easier — and potentially cheaper — for consumers to access weight-loss drugs. But the real value may come from the added support that helps people turn short-term results into lasting change.