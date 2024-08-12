Back-to-school supplies: A 2023 to 2024 price comparison

Back-to-school supplies grew more expensive in 2024, but there are some savings, too.

Parents are expected to spend a total of around $280 on back-to-school supplies in 2024, according to a survey by The Krazy Coupon Lady conducted by Talker Research.

And one shopping cart of 15 typical back-to-school supplies cost $62.41 on average in July 2024, up from $60.24 in July 2023, according to price tracker Datasembly.

Eight of the 15 back-to-school supply items increased in price, while the remaining seven decreased or stayed the same.

But the price increases weren't as bad as last year. In 2023, the same basket grew 7.5% in cost, versus 3.6% in 2024.

Still, some price tags have more sharply gained or declined.

The three biggest price increases were for broadline markers, kids scissors and fine line markers.

The three biggest decreases were for a college-ruled notebook, 12-inch rulers and dry erase markers.

How to save money on school supplies?

"Whether packing lunches or stocking up on supplies, consumers should be prepared to dig deeper into their wallets for most branded products," Datasembly's Chief Executive and co-founder Ben Reich told ConsumerAffairs.

But Kyle James, who runs the website RatherBeShopping.com, also told ConsumerAffairs there are a few ways to save money on back-to-school supplies.