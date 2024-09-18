Hershey's popular flavors are coming to wellness supplements

Hershey has announced a new partnership with Nutrabolt, the wellness company that owns C4, a popular brand of energy drinks.

The companies are working together to bring Hershey’s signature flavors to some of the most popular products – energy drinks, protein powders, and pre-workout supplements.

“For years, users have been mixing their own peanut butter and chocolate protein shakes, and we’ve frequently heard requests for a Jolly Rancher candy flavored C4,” said Doss Cunningham, chairman and CEO at Nutrabolt. “After extensive testing, we’re thrilled to finally bring these products to market.”

“We are constantly seeking new ways to introduce our adored Hershey candy and chocolate treats in innovative formats,” said Andy Paladino, director, global licensing, The Hershey Company. “These new beverages and powders sweeten the performance category for athletes and fitness enthusiasts to achieve their best, and we are thrilled to partner with C4 to deliver this lineup.”

Merging candy and wellness

As part of the partnership, consumers can expect to see several new products on store shelves. The new lineup includes:

C4 x Bubble Yum Pre-Workout

C4 Performance Energy x Jolly Rancher energy drinks in Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, and Watermelon

C4 Whey Protein Powder in vanilla bean, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, and Reese’s Peanut Butter

The products follow a similar formula as other C4 products when it comes to pricing and nutrition facts.

The Jolly Rancher energy drinks can be found in 12-packs for $27.99, while the Bubble Yum Pre-Workout is priced at $34.99. While the pricing hasn’t yet been revealed for the Hershey-specific protein powders, the company lists another protein powder on its website for $69.99.

Similarly, the nutritional make-up of the products is similar to existing C4 products, blending the flavor of well-known candies and chocolate with wellness supplements.

The energy drinks contain 200 mg of caffeine, CarnoSyn Beta-Alanine, and BetaPower, which is designed to provide energy and proper hydration and endurance. The protein powder contains 25 g of whey protein in each serving, and the Pre-Workout is formulated with AI-powered peptides.

How to buy it

While the Jolly Rancher-flavored energy drinks are already available on Amazon and at H-E-B locations, the other products will continue to be rolled out to consumers over the coming weeks.

Retailers will begin carrying the rest of the new candy-inspired products in October, with a number of big-name stores carrying the products – Walmart, 7-Eleven, Albertsons, Kroger, Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, Market Basket, Stater Bros., Royal Farms, Hannaford, Kum n Go, and Casey’s. More retailers are expected to carry the products in 2025.

Additionally, GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe will be carrying the protein powders later this year.