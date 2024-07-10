Sam’s Club Plus members are losing their free shipping perk

All types of businesses are tightening their belts these days and, as a result, consumers are losing some of the services they’ve grown accustomed to.

The latest example is Sam’s Club, the Walmart-owned warehouse rival to Costco. Starting in August, Sam’s Club Plus members will start paying for shipping on some of their orders.

Currently, Plus members get free shipping. But starting August 19, members will get free shipping on “qualifying” orders of $50 or more. On all other orders, members will pay a flat fee of $8.

“By adding a cart minimum, we are increasing access to different ways of shopping for our members,” the company said on its website. “This will make it easier for you to get the products you want, the way and at the time you want.”

Walmart + members currently receive free shipping. So far, the retailer has not signaled that will change.

Amazon Prime members also receive free two-day shipping on most items.