What is Costco Direct — and how to use it to save big

Costco Direct automatically saves you money when you buy 2+ qualifying big-ticket items (appliances, TVs, furniture). Look for the red “Costco Direct” label.

Combine items in the same promo (washer + dryer, fridge + dishwasher). The discount applies automatically at checkout.

Shop around major holiday sales and use the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi to earn up to 4% back — plus most appliance orders include delivery and haul-away.

Costco has a lesser-known online program for members called Costco Direct, and it’s a game changer when buying big ticket items like furniture, electronics, and appliances.

Here’s what it is, how it works, and how to squeeze the maximum savings out of it.

What exactly is Costco Direct?

Costco Direct is an online-only savings program that offers automatic discounts when you buy multiple qualifying items at the same time.

You’ll usually see promotions like:

Spend $1,999 on 2+ items → Save $300

Buy 5+ qualifying appliances → Save $500

Buy any 3 Costco Direct items → Save $200

The item description must have the small red label titled “Costco Direct.”

They don’t advertise the deals very well on the Costco website. I’ve found the best way to find them is to actually search “Costco Direct” directly from their search bar.

The search results will typically include the following:

Appliances

TVs

Laptops

Furniture

Whole home generators

Patio furniture

Outdoor gazebos

BBQs

Toilets

They also occasionally have high-end seasonal items.

Unlike the regular Costco warehouse markdowns, this is an online only, bundle-based discount, that automatically applies at checkout.

The point of Costco Direct is simple

It’s designed to reward you for buying multiple big-ticket items at once.

Instead of discounting just one refrigerator or one TV, Costco gives you a bigger automatic discount when you bundle qualifying items together.

Think of it like this:

Buy 1 appliance → regular sale price.

Buy 2 or more qualifying appliances → automatic extra savings.

It’s Costco’s way of:

Encouraging larger online purchases. Moving high-value inventory faster. Competing with big-box “appliance package” deals.

If you’re already planning to replace multiple items, say a washer and dryer, or a fridge and dishwasher, Costco Direct can knock hundreds off your total.

But it’s not meant for small, everyday purchases. The savings is also beneficial if you’re building a new home or doing a big remodel and replacing multiple appliances, furniture, or electronics.

It’s built specifically for bundled, higher-dollar buys.

How to use Costco Direct

Go to Costco.com and search “Costco Direct.”

Click into the current promotion page. Filter by category (appliances, TVs, etc.). Add qualifying items to your cart. The discount applies automatically once you hit the quantity threshold. No coupon codes. No membership upgrade required.

Where the real savings happen

Don’t assume that the savings Costco Direct provides is only useful if you’re remodeling your entire house. That’s just not true.

Here’s how the majority of us can take advantage of the savings:

1. Mix and match strategically

You don’t have to buy two refrigerators.

You can combine:

A washer

A dryer

A microwave

A dishwasher

A couch

A reclining chair

A dining table set

As long as they’re in the same Costco Direct promotion, you’re good to go.

This is perfect if you're outfitting a rental, helping a kid move out, or replacing multiple aging appliances or furniture items at once.

2. Time it around seasonal transitions

Here’s when Costco runs the most aggressive Costco Direct promos:

Before Memorial Day

Before Labor Day

Around Black Friday

During appliance clearance cycles

If a manufacturer model refresh is coming, then know that you’ll be able to stack:

Manufacturer markdowns

Costco Direct bundle savings

Credit card rewards

Stacking like this is when your discounts quietly creep into the 20–35% off range.

3. Stack with the Costco Credit Card

If you use the Citi Costco Anywhere Visa, you can earn:

2% Executive Membership reward (if you’re Executive)

2% from the Costco credit card on Costco purchases

That’s potentially 4% back on top of the Direct discount.

On a $4,000 appliance package, that’s another $160 back.

4. Don’t forget about delivery perks

Costco Direct appliance purchases typically include: