What to buy (and skip) this November

Not every November deal is a must-buy: It may be better to hold off on big-ticket items like furniture, linens, and fitness gear until after the holidays.

Start shopping early — but smartly: November offers great savings ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, giving shoppers time to compare prices and plan purchases without the chaos.

Online shopping stretches your dollar further: Stacking promo codes, cash back, and rewards online to maximize savings and make your holiday budget work harder.

November is one of the biggest shopping months of the year, and for good reason. Between early Black Friday promotions, Cyber Week deals, and pre-holiday markdowns, it’s easy to get swept up in the excitement—and the spending. But not every discount is as good as it looks.

To help consumers make the most of their money, ConsumerAffairs spoke with Stephanie Carls, shopping expert at RetailMeNot, about the best and worst categories to shop this month. Carls says November offers deep discounts on certain items like electronics and home goods, while others — like winter apparel and furniture — are often cheaper later in the season.

Whether you’re shopping for holiday gifts or just trying to stretch your budget, knowing what to buy (and what to wait on) can make a big difference heading into the holidays.

Not everything is a must-buy

The biggest piece of advice for shopping in November: don’t rush! You don’t need to add everything to your cart to get the best deals. In fact, Carls recommends waiting on certain things.

“November is full of amazing deals, but not everything is a must-buy,” she said. “Big items like furniture, fitness gear, and winter sports equipment are worth waiting on since the real markdowns hit in January.

“The same goes for linens; the best prices pop up during the White Sales after the holidays. My rule of thumb is to shop for fun stuff now. Think beauty sets, cozy pajamas, and tech gifts you actually want to give. Save the boring stuff for later.”

Savings all season long

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday get a lot of press, Carls said that there are deals to be found all holiday season long.

“The best deals start rolling in around November, but the truth is there are savings all season long,” she said. “November gives you the head start. You have more time to compare, plan, and stack your savings without the holiday chaos creeping in. December still brings plenty of sales, but it can feel more like a sprint.

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still major shopping moments, but they no longer hold all the power,” Carls added. “Great deals drop all month, and the smartest shoppers are spreading out their purchases instead of waiting for one weekend. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are more of a highlight reel than a starting gun. If you shop early, you can grab some of the same prices without the stress. Saving money is not about chasing every deal. It’s about shopping with purpose and knowing where your money works hardest.”

Online > in-person shopping

When it comes to how you do your holiday shopping, Carls recommends opting for online instead of in-store – for now.

“Online shopping has the edge right now,” she said. “You can stack promo codes, cash back, and rewards without ever leaving the couch, and that is where the real savings magic happens.

“In-store deals can still be great for doorbusters or quick pickups, but they rarely beat the total value you can get online. The smartest approach is to mix and match. Shop online to stack your savings, and then use in-store pickup to skip shipping costs and score your gifts faster.”

Make your budget work for you

With so many money-saving – and earning – tools at consumers’ fingertips these days, Carls hopes that shoppers feel good about where and how they spend their money this season.

“Holiday shopping is no longer about finding the cheapest price,” she said. “It’s about being intentional with your purchases. Shoppers are planning earlier, comparing smarter, and looking for ways to make their money go further.

“I always say the best feeling is when your cart gives something back. Whether that is cash back, rewards, or bonus offers, the goal is simple. Spend thoughtfully, save strategically, and make your budget work for you this season.”