How to avoid falling victim to scams this holiday season

While the holiday season is supposed to be all about family, food, and spending time with the people you love, it’s also a time where scammers are ramping up their efforts.

This makes it an important time for consumers to not only be aware of the most popular scams, but also know how to avoid falling victim to scammers.

“The holidays are a season many look forward to – from consumers, to retailers, to cybercrooks,” said Abhishek Karnik, Head of Threat Research at McAfee. “Using AI-powered tools, scammers can now more quickly and easily create near-perfect imitations of trusted brand messages, celebrity faces and voices, and websites.

“We’re urging people to stay cautious, think twice about deals that seem too good to be true, and use the best online tools to protect their information. With the latest AI-powered protection, keep your guard up, think before you click, and stay one step ahead to keep your holiday season merry and safe.”

The rise of AI scams

This year, AI-powered scams are more common than ever, and it can be difficult for many consumers to tell the real from the fake. Many scammers utilize AI to create emails or text messages from trusted brands to get consumers to spend their money on phony websites.

“This holiday season, scammers are getting more sophisticated by embracing AI as part of their deceptive tactics,” Karnik told ConsumerAffairs. “From spot-on imitations of trusted brand messages, to deepfake videos of celebrities endorsing fake products, AI-powered scams are making it harder than ever to tell truth from fiction online.

“Our research reveals that 59% of Americans have encountered these types of scams, and many overestimate their ability to identify deepfakes or AI-generated content.”

McAfee’s 2024 Global Holiday Shopping Scam found the most common AI-powered scams:

59% of those surveyed have received missed delivery/problem delivering texts or emails

44% have received texts or emails about orders they’ve never placed

37% have received messages claiming an issue with payment or a credit card or banking problem

35% have received false security alerts or account update notices from “Amazon”

Inflation is affecting scams

Many scammers are also taking advantage of the fact that shoppers are looking for bargains this holiday season. Many shoppers are quick to jump on any deal that looks promising, but many of them are too good to be true.

“To stay safe, consumers should always double-check deals before acting, avoid clicking on unsolicited messages, verify the authenticity of products and retailers, and consider using online protection for their devices,” Karnik told ConsumerAffairs. “Exercising caution and making smart choices will help Americans outsmart the scammers this holiday season.”

How to stay safe this holiday season

Though the threat of a scam is always around, there are ways consumers can protect themselves this holiday season.

“The biggest rule of thumb when it comes to safe online shopping is that if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is,” Karnik explained. “Be especially cautious of offers that seem unrealistically low or hard-to-find items that suddenly appear in stock at an unfamiliar online store. Many scams succeed by creating a false sense of urgency or exploiting a heightened emotional state.

“Always pause and examine the message or content carefully. If there are inconsistencies in the video like unnatural blinking, strange-looking hands, or a pushy call to click a link, use caution and avoid interacting with that content altogether. When possible, go directly to the source and interact only with reputable companies.”