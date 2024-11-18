DoorDash announces new features to make holiday shopping easier

Door Dash is getting in on the early start to the holiday shopping season. And to encourage consumers to shop at local merchants, the company is making changes to its app to help shoppers save both time and money.

“This holiday season, DoorDash is here to help you spend less time running errands and more time sipping hot cocoa with your loved ones,” the company said in a statement. “Whether you’re hosting a holiday gathering, finding the perfect gift, or prepping a feast, we’re introducing a host of new features designed to make shopping locally easier, faster, and more affordable.”

What’s new?

DoorDash is announcing several new updates for consumers to take advantage of this holiday season. These include:

Bundle errands into one order: While consumers have been able to add items from other local retailers to their original orders for the last few years, this option has only been available after the checkout process. Now, DoorDash is allowing shoppers to bundle items from multiple retailers and have it all be delivered in one order.

Import grocery lists: iPhone users will be able to import their grocery lists from the Reminders app into DoorDash. All consumers will be able to copy and paste their grocery lists into the app, highlighting all of the items from local stores.

New search features: When looking for retail items, shoppers will be able to search for an item across all available merchants in their area. In addition to where the item is available, the same screen will show delivery times and prices so shoppers can make the choice that’s best for them.

Get recipe ideas: DoorDash has partnered with Bon Appetit, giving users the opportunity to access some of the top holiday recipes. On top of that, there will be a “shop the recipe” feature, where shoppers will simply have to select which store they want their order to come from, and everything will be delivered right to their doors.

Digital and physical gift cards: For last minute gift ideas, or to check everyone off your list, DoorDash is releasing a new gift card hub. Shoppers will get access to DoorDash’s full suite of gift card options – both in digital and physical form. Gift cards can be delivered electronically or by email, and DoorDash is offering 5-10% off select gift card purchases from November 29-December 20.

Send gifts to everyone on your list: DoorDash’s gifting features allows shoppers to send gifts – retail goods, food, convenience store items, etc. – directly to anyone on your list – with a personalized note.

Holiday deals

On top of these new features, shoppers can also take advantage of DoorDash’s holiday discounts.

This year, DoorDash will be hosting a Holiday Savings event, in addition to special deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. During the Holiday Savings event, shoppers will get access to savings from retailers and food delivery.

Then, members of DoorDash’s membership program, DashPass, will receive exclusive savings on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. DashPass members can expect an extra $20 off retailer orders of $60 or more from November 29 through December 5.