Spirit Halloween set to open nearly a dozen ‘Spirit Christmas’ stores this fall

With retailers like Target, Amazon, and Walmart already months into their holiday season prep, a company known for its Halloween decor and costumes is following suit.

Spirit Halloween, the retailer that consumers have come to recognize for its collection of everything Halloween related, will be transforming nearly a dozen of its stores for the upcoming holiday season.

Dubbed ‘Spirit Christmas,’ 10 locations – primarily on the east coast – will go from Halloween to Christmas in the coming weeks.

“Spirit Christmas is a new concept for us, and we’re hopeful it will resonate with our customers,” a spokesperson for Spirit Halloween told CNBC. “Our goal is to create a festive retail experience that captures the spirit of the season, much like we do for Halloween.”

What can consumers expect?

Spirit Christmas locations will go beyond just decorations and accessories for the holiday season. The locations plan to give consumers a real holiday experience – which could differ depending on which store you go to.

Shoppers can come in to write – and send – letters to Santa at the North Pole, get their pictures taken with Santa, explore the life-size gingerbread village, and browse the wide selection of gifts available for purchase.

Consumers can pre-book their meet-and-greets with Santa on the Spirit Christmas website, allowing them to skip any lines in-store. Additionally, all customers who take a picture with Santa will get a free digital postcard to commemorate their trip.

The stores will be both new brick-and-mortar locations, as well as transformations of existing Spirit Halloween stores.

The first location will open in Mays Landing, New Jersey, on October 18. However, the remaining locations are set to open in early November once Halloween officially ends. The full list of Spirit Christmas stores includes:

Waterford, CT

Brick Township, NJ

Dartmouth, MA

Marlton, NJ

Woodbridge Township, NJ

Albany, NY

Bohemia, NY

Poughkeepsie, NY

Erie, PA

Spirit Christmas locations are set to stay open for the duration of the holiday season, giving consumers plenty of time to explore the new store.