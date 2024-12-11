Four telecom companies warned to stop robocalls, 51 attorneys general say

Four telecom companies are facing warnings from the attorney general of every state to stop allowing robocalls on their networks.

Warning letters have gone to KWK Communications, Inbound Communications, AKA Management and CallVox saying that they need to stop unlawful transmission of robocalls on their networks, which violates state and federal laws, a coalition of 51 attorneys general said Tuesday.

The coalition of state justice departments may pursue further legal actions if they fail to comply, the attorneys general said.

“The robocalls that disrupt our lives and bombard us with never ending voicemails aren’t just annoying, in many cases they are illegal and a vehicle for harmful scams,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

The warnings come after technological advances have made it easier to target victims with robocalls, which often impersonate government officials or involve auto warranty, tech support or utilities scams.