Thirty-eight states urge a crackdown on counterfeit GLP-1 drugs

The National Association of Attorneys General has submitted a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, signed by a bipartisan coalition of 38 state and territory attorneys general. The letter calls for immediate action against the proliferation of counterfeit weight loss and diabetes medications, specifically those that mimick Mounjaro, Zepbound, Ozempic, and Wegovy, collectively known as GLP-1 drugs.

The coalition highlights what it calls “the alarming trend” of online retailers illegally selling the active ingredients of GLP-1 drugs directly to consumers without prescriptions. According to the state officials, these retailers often disguise their products as being "for research purposes only" or "not for human consumption," yet they actively market them on social media platforms as a more accessible and cost-effective alternative to legitimate pharmaceuticals.

‘Significant health risks’

“This deceptive marketing strategy poses significant health risks, as these products frequently originate from unregulated and undisclosed sources, increasing the likelihood of contamination and the inclusion of foreign substances,” the letter states.

The attorneys general assert that the FDA possesses both the expertise and resources necessary to curb these deceptive practices. They urge the agency to intensify enforcement actions against compounding pharmacies that are illegally participating in the market for these drugs.

Furthermore, the coalition recommends that the FDA collaborate with state pharmacy boards to ensure that any compounded GLP-1 drugs are produced under safe and sanitary conditions.

The letter, co-led by the attorneys general of South Carolina, Colorado, Illinois, and Tennessee, has garnered support from a wide array of jurisdictions.

These include Alaska, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, the Virgin Islands, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

