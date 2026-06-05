Walmart’s new delivery feature brings Subway sandwiches to your door

Walmart customers in select locations can now order Subway meals directly through the Walmart app and website.

Subway orders can be delivered on their own or alongside groceries and other Walmart purchases.

Walmart plans to expand the service to approximately 1,400 Subway locations inside Walmart stores by the end of the summer.

As shoppers increasingly look for ways to simplify their errands, Walmart is adding a new option that combines meals and everyday essentials in a single delivery.

The retailer announced that customers in select locations can now order freshly made Subway meals through the Walmart app or Walmart.com and have them delivered in as little as 30 minutes.

The move marks Walmart’s first expansion of its Express Delivery service into restaurant food, allowing customers to add a prepared meal to their shopping experience without making a separate stop.

“The future of retail is about bringing more of customers’ everyday needs into a single, seamless experience,” Tracy Poulliot, EVP eCommerce and Marketing, Walmart U.S., said in a news release.

“Bringing Subway delivery into the Walmart app is another way we’re using our proximity to customers and scale to make everyday decisions simpler and everyday life a little easier.

How it works

The new offering is launching this month in select Walmart stores across Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Customers can place an order for a Subway meal by itself or combine it with groceries, household items, and other eligible products through Walmart’s Express Delivery service.

According to Walmart, the goal is to make it easier for customers to get more of what they need in a single order. Subway was selected as the first restaurant partner because it is Walmart’s largest in-store restaurant tenant, with locations inside many Walmart stores across the country.

Walmart plans to expand the delivery option to roughly 1,400 Subway locations by the end of the summer.

What this means for consumers

For consumers, the biggest change is convenience.

Rather than placing separate orders through multiple apps, customers in participating areas can order a sandwich and other household necessities through a single Walmart transaction.

Whether someone needs lunch delivered quickly or wants to add a meal to a grocery order, the new feature creates another option within Walmart’s existing delivery network.

“Subway has always been focused on making freshly made, quality meals accessible to customers wherever they are," said Damien Harmon, President of Subway North America. “The integration of Subway delivery into the Walmart app and Walmart.com is a natural evolution of our 20-year relationship built on a shared commitment to value, freshness and everyday convenience."