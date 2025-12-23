After-Christmas sales playbook: what to buy and how to find the real deals

Try to shop in waves: Dec. 26–28 for best selection, early January for the deep clearance bargains

Chase clearance first: Holiday-only stuff drops in price the fastest; “winter sale” promos can be fake discounts

Dodge “deal” traps: Final-sale/no returns, inflated “original” prices online, and buying junk you wouldn’t pay full price for

Heading out shopping the day after Christmas is akin to a neighborhood yard sale. Stores want their holiday inventory gone yesterday, shoppers want those huge deals, and the best markdowns sellout quickly. Plus, like any good yard sale, you better get there early.

The trick for consumers is knowing what items actually gets cheaper right after Christmas and timing your trip so you’ll find the best prices. It’s also important to know how to avoid those “looks-like-a-deal” traps that grow sneakier every year.

But if you shop it right, after-Christmas sales can help you save on gifts you need to buy in 2026 and even save you some serious money on big-ticket items.

The two types of after-Christmas deals

Most deals fall into one of these two buckets:

1. Clearance markdowns.

Many stores need to get rid of holiday inventory desperately so you’ll see great clearance sales pop-up immediately on Dec. 26th.

Expect to find big savings on holiday décor, lighting, wrapping supplies, gift sets, seasonal pajamas, and basically anything with a Christmas tree on it.

Stores famous for this: Home Depot, Kohl's, Lowe's, Target, and Walmart.

2. Promo sales (stores running a “sale event”).

Promo sales have the big alluring headlines like “Big Winter Sale” or “End of Year Closeout.” They’re made to grab your attention, but in reality, they’re often a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Sure, sometimes it’s actually a genuinely great sale (especially for home goods, fitness gear, and appliances), but often it’s nothing more than a re-labeled discount that you could’ve gotten two weeks earlier.

Stores famous for this: Best Buy, Dick's, Macy's, Nordstrom, and Wayfair.

The best strategy is to shop the clearance markdowns first as they always provide the most overall savings. Then hit the “promo sales” looking for deals with some healthy skepticism in your wallet.

The timing tricks that separate the best deals

Timing trick #1: Shop in waves, not all at once

Think of it this way, if you only go once on Dec. 26, you’re getting a good selection of deals before things get picked over by bargain hunters.

But if you also go later, like in early January, you’ll find the absolute best prices of the season as stores aggressively start slashing prices.

Here’s the pattern you want to pay attention to:

Dec. 26–28: This is when you’ll find the best selection along with some decent markdowns (think 25%–50% off).

This is when you’ll find the best selection along with some decent markdowns (think 25%–50% off). Dec. 29–Jan. 1: This is when the more aggressive clearance starts to happen (often 50%–70%), but keep in mind that popular stuff will disappear quickly.

This is when the more aggressive clearance starts to happen (often 50%–70%), but keep in mind that popular stuff will disappear quickly. First full week of January: Think of this week where many stores start to mark things down by as much as 70%–90%.

Think of this week where many stores start to mark things down by as much as 70%–90%. Mid-January: This is when retailers start to consolidate their clearance items into a small section of the store. What’s left is often sold at an amazing price that makes it basically free.

Timing trick #2: The best markdowns show up early in the day

Clearance shelves get picked over fast, and many stores restock or “re-flow” clearance sections overnight or early morning. If you can, hit stores right at opening for the best shot at the good leftovers.

Timing trick #3: Don’t sleep on online clearance, but be sure to filter

Online clearance can be incredible because you can sort through the stuff quickly using search filters.

But…it can also be a mess because you’ll see:

odd sizes

third-party sellers

“final sale” items

inflated “original” prices

Be sure to use search filters the smart way:

Sold by: the retailer (not a marketplace seller)

Returnable items only

Pickup options (sometimes you’ll find inventory your local store still has tucked away)

How to avoid the after-Christmas deal traps

Trap #1: “Final sale” items with no returns

Be aware that some holiday clearance items come with strict return rules as stores don’t want to see the stuff again. So, before you buy:

Check the return windows

Check whether clearance is final sale

Save your receipt (or screenshot your order confirmation) just in case

Trap #2: Inflated “original” prices online

If the deal feels too good to be true, be sure to compare the following:

Throw the name of the item into Google and see what other stores are selling it for.

Look at the item’s price history by using a price tracking tool like Rufus, CamelCamelCamel, or Keepa.

Watch for “compare at” pricing games that make you think you’re getting a good deal even if you’re not.

Trap #3: Buying stuff you wouldn’t buy at full price

A deal isn’t a deal if it turns into clutter in your home.

Think of the best after-Christmas buys as future purchases you’re buying ahead of time to make your life a little easier and less expensive. Try to avoid buying stuff just because of a random discount on something you don’t really need.

Pro tip: Some of the best things you can buy right after Christmas (for the following year) include gifts for teachers, coaches, friends, and even co-workers. Buy them on sale and store them for when you need them.

Also, don't forget about events like weddings or parties you might be attending in 2026. Buy the gift now and avoid paying full-price for it right before the actual event.

Stores with the best after-Christmas sales

These retailers consistently deliver some of the strongest post-Christmas markdowns.

Amazon

Best for: Electronics, small appliances, home goods, fitness gear

Typical savings: 30%–70% off select items

Amazon runs rolling post-holiday promos rather than one big clearance event.

You’ll often see strong deals on kitchen appliances, vacuums, headphones, smart home gear, and winter essentials. Prices can fluctuate daily, so always ask Rufus what the pricing history is and set up Rufus price alerts for big-ticket items.

What specifically to watch for:

Lightning deals that quietly reappear cheaper a few days later

Third-party sellers inflating “original” prices

Better deals in early January than on Dec. 26

Target

Best for: Toys, holiday décor, wrapping supplies, clothing, gift sets, storage

Typical savings: 30%–50% off immediately, deeper discounts in early January.

Target’s holiday clearance usually starts with a whimper then gets better with time as they aggressively move stuff out.

What to watch for:

Pay attention to the clearance stickers that update every few days, if there is a lot on inventory come back and get it cheaper.

In-store prices often beating online.

Pay attention to the return policy on deep clearance and final sale items.

Walmart

Best for: Toys, holiday food, seasonal décor, basic gifts

Typical savings: Around 50% off seasonal items

Walmart is famous for clearing out holiday inventory quickly and aggressively starting on the 26th.

Consider yourself warned that prices at Walmart drop early and often right after Christmas, and most of the really good deals will be gone by Dec. 28th.

Here’s what to watch for:

Go early to your local store on Dec. 26 and score the early morning clearance finds.

Look for store-specific markdowns that don’t show up online on Walmart.com.

They have very limited restocks once items start to sell out. If you see something you like, throw it in your cart as it’ll be gone quickly, especially if the price is low.

HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Marshalls

Best for: Home décor, throws, candles, giftable housewares

Typical savings: 30%–60% off already discounted prices

These stores are great because they quietly roll out post-holiday markdowns rather than advertising a big sale.

The deals are a great time to stock-up on neutral décor, next year’s Christmas décor, wedding gifts, and future hostess gifts.

What to watch for:

No rain checks or restocks, once inventory is gone it’s gone forever.

Prices vary heavily from location to location.

No online price consistency compared to store prices.

Lowe’s and Home Depot

Best for: Holiday lights, artificial trees, décor storage bins and containers.

Typical savings: 50%–75% off holiday items

When it comes to your big-box home improvement stores, holiday clearance usually starts strong on Dec. 26th and gets very cheap by early January if much is left.

This is especially true on Xmas lights, artificial trees, and random stocking stuffers like small tools sets, tape measures, power strips, and paint brush sets.

What to watch for:

Home Depot and Lowe’s will typically consolidate all of their clearance stuff into a couple aisles near the front of the store so it should be easy to find.

Watch out for limited return windows on some seasonal items, some will even be final sale.

You’ll find better deals in-store than online as they try to clear the stuff out of the building to make room for spring inventory.

Wayfair

Best for: Deals on furniture, rugs, storage, home refresh items.

Typical savings: 40%–60% off

Wayfair’s end-of-year sales overlap with after-Christmas deals, making for a perfect storm for large home purchases if you’ve been price-watching from the sidelines for a while.

What to watch for: