Vacation Candles recalled because of fire and laceration hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact Vacation Inc. to receive a refund of $42.

Consumers should visit https://vacation.inc/candlerecall for instructions on how to register for the recall, upload a photo of the candle with a note indicating the date and customer initials, indicate whether the refund should be in the form of a check or ACH electronic payment, and confirm disposal of the candle in the trash. Vacation Inc. is contacting all known purchasers directly.