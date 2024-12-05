Write a review
Vacation Candles recalled because of fire and laceration hazards

Vacation Candles recalled. The flame can burn too high and cause the glass container to break, the company said in its recall notice. Image via CPSC

The flame can burn too high and cause the glass container to break

The Legendary ‘VACATION' by Vacation Black Label Scented Candles are being recalled. 
Hazard:

The flame can burn too high and cause the glass container to break, posing fire and laceration hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 05, 2024
Units:

About 13,000

Description:

This recall involves “The Legendary ‘VACATION’” by Vacation Black Label Scented Candles. The product comes in a black glass vessel with an off-white colored fragranced wax. The product is approximately 3.75 inches in diameter by 3.5 inches tall and weighs about one pound. A foil gold color label on the candle states “The Legendary ‘VACATION’” by Vacation.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact Vacation Inc. to receive a refund of $42. 

Consumers should visit https://vacation.inc/candlerecall for instructions on how to register for the recall, upload a photo of the candle with a note indicating the date and customer initials, indicate whether the refund should be in the form of a check or ACH electronic payment, and confirm disposal of the candle in the trash. Vacation Inc. is contacting all known purchasers directly.    

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received seven reports of high candle flames, some of which resulted in the glass container breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at vacation.inc, Amazon and Ulta.com and other beauty and fashion stores nationwide from November 2023 through September 2024 for about $42.

