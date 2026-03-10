Dollar General’s ‘7 Days of Savings’: A week of discounts on cleaning and household essentials

Dollar General’s “7 Days of Savings” event features a different limited-time deal each day.

If your cleaning supplies are running low, Dollar General is hoping to make restocking a little easier on your wallet.

The discount retailer has rolled out its “7 Days of Savings” event, a limited-time promotion that offers shoppers a new deal every day for a week. The sale will run from Sunday, March 15 through Saturday, March 21.

The promotion is designed to help customers save on everyday essentials — from cleaning products to household items — at a time when many people are preparing for spring cleaning or stocking up on basics. Dollar General says the event is part of its ongoing effort to provide affordable options for shoppers looking to stretch their budgets.

“With spring cleaning season approaching, our goal is to make it easier and more affordable for our customers to refresh their homes,” Jenny O’Neill, vice president and division merchandise manager of cleaning, paper and pet at Dollar General, said in a news release.

“From great weekly deals to everyday savings through the $1 Value Valley and DG App, we are committed to offering value and convenience every step of the way.”

How the ‘7 Days of Savings’ event works

During the “7 Days of Savings” promotion, Dollar General releases a new daily deal that’s available for a short window — typically just one day. The offers can include discounts on household staples like laundry detergent, paper products, storage items, and cleaning supplies.

The goal is to help customers save on items they already use regularly, particularly during seasonal moments like spring cleaning or major events when households tend to stock up on supplies.

Another perk: shoppers who use the Dollar General app or website can also take advantage of the retailer’s myDG Delivery service, which offers same-day delivery from thousands of stores. As part of the broader promotion, customers who place a delivery order through their myDG account can receive one free delivery during the promotional period.

That means shoppers can potentially score daily deals without even leaving home.

The deals

Because the deals change daily, timing is key. If there’s a specific product you’re hoping to grab — like laundry detergent or cleaning wipes — you’ll want to keep an eye on the daily promotions so you don’t miss the offer.

Here’s a look at what the retailer has planned: