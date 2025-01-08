Here’s a reason the norovirus bug seems to spread so easily

The norovirus bug is making its way around the U.S., causing a huge spike in the stomach illness. Scientists now say frequently washing your hands may not be enough to ward off the bug.

It turns out the germ that causes the virus sticks to fabric like glue. It can live on clothing, as well as chairs, pillows, and curtains.

Jason Tetro, a microbiologist and author, told HuffPost that clothing is like a “solid petri dish.” When the bug is exposed to fabric it can become trapped. To counter this threat, health officials suggest washing and drying clothes and bedding on high heat, to kill the germs.

For the week of December 5, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 91 outbreaks of norovirus. That’s the highest number of outbreaks for this time of year in over a decade. During the last week of November, that number was at 69 outbreaks.

But health officials say the actual number of illnesses is probably significantly higher. They point out that the methods of reporting and collecting data on norovirus prove to be difficult for the CDC. States aren’t required to report every individual case, and currently, only 15 states participate in the National Reporting System for norovirus.

In less severe cases, many people choose to deal with their symptoms at home, so many cases aren’t documented.

Norovirus symptoms

How do you know if you have the norovirus? Here are some of the main symptoms:

Headache

Aching arms and legs

Diarrhea

Vomiting’

Excessive body temperature

A “blah” feeling

People normally get the bug by coming in close contact with someone who is infected, or by touching surfaces an infected person has contaminated – and that includes fabric. The bug is also often spread through contaminated food.

While hand-washing can help, commercial hand sanitizer probably won’t. The UK’s National Health Service notes that alcohol-based hand sanitizers don’t kill the bug.