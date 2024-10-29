Uber, Lyft offer discounts on rides for consumers to vote on Election Day

With the 2024 election right around the corner, Uber and Lyft are making it easier for consumers to get to or from their local polling sites.

Both companies are offering customers 50% off rides to polling places on Election Day – up to $10 off.

“At Uber, we believe transportation shouldn’t be a barrier for any eligible citizen to vote,” the company said in a statement. “So, with Election Day just around the corner, we’re here to make it as effortless as possible as you begin to make your plan to vote.”

“Lyft believes transportation access should never be a barrier for any citizen seeking to vote,” said Jerry Golden, Lyft Chief Policy Officer. “Our Voting Access Program reflects our commitment to being a force for good, and we’re proud to encourage riders and drivers to exercise their fundamental right to vote, regardless of income, zip code, or political affiliation."

Uber’s offers

What exactly is Uber offering on Election Day? Here’s a look at the company’s plans to help consumers:

Ride discounts: Voters can receive 50% off up to $10 on their rides to their polling places. On Election Day, the Uber app will feature a special “Go Vote” icon, which will direct consumers directly to the discount offer.

UberEats discounts: In addition to discounts on rides, Uber is also offering consumers a discount code on their late-night UberEats orders on Election Day. Customers can get 25% off their orders up to $15, with an order minimum of $25.

These offers are available exclusively on Election Day and for one ride or food order. Additionally, the ride discount won’t be eligible on any “reserved” rides.

Additionally, the UberEats discount will be valid starting at 6:00 p.m. local time on Election Day – Tuesday, November 5 – and run through 7:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, November 6.

For both rides and food orders, consumers are still on the hook for taxes, fees, and tip.

Lyft’s offers

Lyft has been helping consumers get to the polls for years, and its internal data has shown that the company is responsible for helping over three million people get to their polling places. This year is no different.

To get 50% off your Lyft ride on Election Day, consumers need to preload the discount code VOTE24 into their Lyft app. The code will grant customers 50% off up to $10 on their rideshare, bikeshare, or scooter ride.

Regardless of time zone, consumers will have access to this code from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time on Election Day, and the discount code can only be used once.

What else can voters score?

Consumers should also keep their eyes peeled as Election Day gets closer, as many businesses offer free snacks, drinks, food, and more when they present their “I Voted” sticker. While many are yet to announce their official plans for discounts or freebies, there are a few who are preparing for the big day:

Hertz: Consumers can get one free day of a rental car to help them get to the polls. The reservation must be for at least two days, and cars are eligible to be picked up any time between now and Election Day.

Johnny Rockets: Free milkshakes with any in-store purchase on November 5.

Dave & Buster’s: Customers can get half-priced games, $5 beers, and $5 late night bites all day on Election Day. Also, the Eat, Drink, Play Combo Meal will be offered at a discount at $19.99.

Yougrtland: Consumers can get 15% off their order when showing their “I Voted” sticker.

Chuck E. Cheese: Free 60 minutes of play with the purchase of 60 minutes of play. Bronze and Silver Fun Pass members will be upgraded to Gold status for the day.

Lime: Free ride to and from your polling place – within 30 minutes of travel.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Regular size coffees will be priced at $4 for voters.

In years past, Krispy Kreme, Starbucks, Wawa, and more local and national retailers have offered voters discounts and freebies. Consumers should also pay attention to their local businesses, as many also offer deals for voters.