7 ways smart drivers are saving big at the gas pump in 2026

Use gas apps to find cheaper fuel. Apps like GasBuddy, Upside, and Waze help drivers locate the lowest prices and earn cash back.

Earn grocery store fuel rewards. Programs from Kroger and Safeway let shoppers turn grocery spending into money off at the gas pump.

Pay with a gas rewards credit card. Cards like the Citi Custom Cash Card and Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi offer 3–5% cash back on fuel purchases.

For many Americans, fuel is one of the most unavoidable expenses. Commutes, errands, school drop-offs, and road trips mean most drivers have no choice but to keep filling the tank.

The good news for consumers is that gasoline is also one of the most hackable everyday expenses if you know where to look.

Savvy drivers routinely stack rewards programs, time their fill-ups, and use a few overlooked tricks to shave off 20 to 50 cents per gallon…sometimes even more.

Here are some of the most effective ways to start paying less at the pump immediately.

1. Use gas apps to find the cheapest station nearby

Gas prices can vary dramatically even within a few miles.

Make it a habit to check gas prices before leaving work or heading out on errands. Prices often spike at high-traffic stations near highways and busy intersections.

Here are a few apps that can quickly help you find the cheapest gas in your town or when on a road trip.

Upside: Upside is one of the more popular cashback apps for gas. You simply claim a deal in the app, fill up at the station, and get cash back (often up to 25¢ per gallon). You can then cash out through PayPal, bank transfer, or gift cards.

Why it’s great: The app works at thousands of stations and stacks with other credit card rewards.

GasBuddy: GasBuddy shows you the cheapest gas prices near you using crowd-sourced data. Also, they have a GasBuddy+ Mastercard that you can apply for and save $0.03/gallon guaranteed when you use it to buy gas. Some stations will give you up to $0.33/gallon savings when you use the card.

Why it’s great: Since the app is widely used, and users are constantly updating prices, it tends to have the most accurate gas pricing that you can find.

Checkout 51: The Checkout 51 app just recently started offering cash back on gas. Specifically, you can earn up to 25¢ per gallon back at stations including Shell, BP, Exxon, and Mobil. You simply snap a picture of your receipt after you fill up, via the app, and claim the cash back.

Why it’s great: Works at most national gas stations and also gives you cash back, via grocery rebates, on popular brands like Kellogg’s, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Loreal, and Unilever.

Waze: While known mainly as a navigation app, Waze also shows gas prices along your route and nearby stations.

Why it’s great: The app is perfect for road trips when you want the cheapest station along your drive.

Shell Fuel Rewards (brand loyalty app): Gives 3–10¢ per gallon discounts depending on your reward status. Right now, new members can also earn $0.30/gallon on their third fill-up. In addition, you can earn additional reward savings through their partner grocery stores and restaurants.

Why it’s great: The Shell app is a simple automatic discount every time you fill up.

Pro tip: Use two of the above apps together to maximize your savings. For example:

Find the cheapest station with GasBuddy.

Claim a cash-back offer in Upside.

Pay with a gas rewards credit card.

Stacking like that can cut 30–60¢ per gallon in many cases.

2. Stack grocery store fuel rewards

One of the easiest ways to save big on gasoline is through grocery store loyalty programs.

Chains like Kroger and Safeway offer fuel rewards that accumulate as you shop.

A common structure looks like this:

Spend $100 on groceries.

Earn 10 cents off per gallon.

Those rewards can often stack up to $1 per gallon off if you build them over the month.

Some programs even offer bonus fuel points on gift cards, namely Kroger, which savvy shoppers use to multiply their gas discounts.

For example: Buying a $100 restaurant gift card during a 4X fuel-points promo could generate 40 cents per gallon in fuel savings.

Pro tip: If you regularly shop at grocery stores with fuel programs, consider buying gift cards for places you regularly do business with. (Think Amazon, restaurants, and streaming services.) By doing it this way, you’ll earn extra fuel points without spending anything additional.

3. Pay with the right credit card

Some credit cards offer excellent gas rewards, making them worth considering, especially if you have a long commute every day.

Here are three popular cards that fit the bill.

Citi Custom Cash Card: Rewards: 5% cash back on your top spending category each billing cycle (gas qualifies). Cap: Up to $500 per month in that category. Annual fee: $0. Why it’s great: If you use the card mostly for gas, it automatically earns 5% back at the pump, making it one of the highest gas reward rates available.

Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi: Rewards: You’ll get 5% cash back at Costco gas stations and 4% at other gas stations (up to $7,000 per year). Annual fee: $0 (with a Costco membership). Why it’s great: For Costco members, this card is one of the strongest fuel rewards options and can generate up to $350 per year in gas rewards before hitting the cap.

Wells Fargo Autograph Card: Rewards: 3% back on gas, plus travel, dining, transit, and streaming. Annual fee: $0. Why it’s great: It’s a simple no-annual-fee card with uncapped 3% rewards, making it a strong everyday option if you want gas rewards without having to track your category spending like some cards make you do.



4. Keep your tires properly inflated

One of the simplest ways to improve fuel efficiency costs nothing.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, under-inflated tires can lower gas mileage by 0.2% for every 1 PSI drop in pressure.

That may sound small, but it definitely adds up over time.

Keeping your tires properly inflated can improve fuel efficiency by up to 3%, saving you significant fuel over the life of your car.

5. Combine errands into one trip

Short trips with a cold engine burn significantly more fuel.

Planning errands strategically by hitting the grocery store, pharmacy, and bank in one outing, can reduce extra miles driven and fuel consumption.

Drivers who plan routes efficiently can cut several gallons of fuel per month simply by eliminating unnecessary trips.

Pro tip: Navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze allow you to add multiple stops, which will automatically optimize the route for most fuel efficiency.

6. Lighten your vehicle

Extra weight reduces fuel efficiency.

According to the Department of Energy, every 100 pounds of extra weight in a vehicle can reduce fuel economy by about 1%.

That means hauling unnecessary gear, sports equipment, or tools around the trunk may be quietly increasing fuel costs.

Removing heavy items you don’t regularly use can improve mileage slightly.

7. Fill up earlier in the week

Historically, gas prices often begin rising on Thursdays as demand increases ahead of weekend travel. This is especially true during the summer months.

Make Monday or Tuesday your “fill-up day” as those days often bring the lowest prices of the week in many markets.

While this pattern isn’t guaranteed everywhere, drivers who track local price trends often learn when their area tends to spike and gas-up accordingly. In other words, start paying attention to the price trends in your town and use that information to your advantage.

Pro tip: Try to visit warehouse club gas stations early in the morning or late evening to avoid the long lines that often form during peak hours.