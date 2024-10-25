Another company recalls its off-road vehicles

Off-road vehicles seem to have problems lately. CFMOTO is the latest company to recall 2,650 all-terrain vehicles due to crash hazards.

The throttle lever on the recalled ATVs can fail to return to the idle position when a driver releases it, and the vehicle could then unexpectedly continue to accelerate, posing a crash hazard.

CFMOTO has received four reports of the throttle failing to return to the idle position and including one report of the vehicle crashing, including one minor impact injury.

This recall involves 2024 CFORCE 800 Touring and 2024 CFORCE 1000 Touring ATVs. The recreational off highway vehicles were sold in gray, orange, black and camouflage (camo) colors.

CFMOTO is printed on the rear fender sides of the vehicle and CFORCE is printed on the upper side panels of the body. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is stamped on the vehicle’s frame behind the right rear wheel.

CFMOTO Powersports dealers nationwide from May 2024 through August 2024 for between $9,400 and $10,500.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact an authorized CFMOTO dealer to schedule a free repair at the dealership. CFMOTO has issued a stop ride notice to consumers and is contacting all registered owners and dealers directly.

Consumers may contact CFMOTO Powersports toll-free at 888-823-6686 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at info@cfmotousa.com or online at https://www.cfmotousa.com/vehicle-recall or www.CFMOTOUSA.com and click on “More” and then “Vehicle Recall” for more information.