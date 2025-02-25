Write a review
Consumer Satisfaction and Business Performance

This living topic focuses on consumer satisfaction across various industries, analyzing how companies in sectors like dining, retail, convenience stores, mattresses, and technology are performing in meeting customer expectations. The content reviews different studies, particularly from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), highlighting which companies and brands are excelling or struggling. Key points include the importance of quality and value over price, the impact of economic conditions on consumer satisfaction, and specific company performances in areas such as customer service, product quality, and overall satisfaction. Additionally, the topic addresses broader issues like worker safety and the effects of corporate policies on consumer experiences.

Millions of Avast software customers will receive compensation

The company has settled an FTC deceptive marketing complaint

The Federal Trade Commission has begun sending claim forms to consumers who purchased antivirus software from Avast under misleading pretenses, the agency said. This follows a February 2024 complaint in which the FTC accused Avast of falsely advertising its software as a privacy protector while secretly collecting and selling detailed user browsing data through its subsidiary, Jumpshot, to over 100 third parties.

As part of a settlement agreement, Avast has agreed to pay ...

Making a big purchase in 2023? Here are some resources to get you started

When it comes time to make a big purchase, it can be hard for consumers to know if they’re making the right choices, if the price is worth it, and perhaps most importantly, which brands they can trust. 

ConsumerAffairs researchers spend a lot of time and effort collecting the experiences of other consumers and have arranged them into a series of "buyers guides," such as the one for homeowners.

J.D. Power conducts regular surveys to measure customer satisfaction with certain industries, specifically the brands within those industries. It recently reported that Capital One leads in the banking category.

In its yearly America’s Most Trusted Survey, Lifestory Research asked thousands of consumers across the country to rank their most trusted brands related to products or services for the home over the course of the entire year. The survey included over 500 brands among more than 50 different product categories. 

“The results provide insight into how America’s best brands are seen by consumers in an economic cycle filled with uncertainty,” said Eric Snider, Lifestory Research president. 

Which brands reigned supreme? 

The survey was broken down into several different categories: home builders, household products, household appliances, HVAC, solar, and power, household design, home services, and outdoor products. 

TempurPedic, Sealy, and Serta topped the list of the best mattresses, while Dyson, Shark, and Bissell were the top three rated vacuums of the year. 

In terms of tech, Apple, HP, and Microsoft were the top three computer brands, Roku topped the list of best streaming devices, while Samsung was crowned the most trusted TV brand. 

When looking at household appliances, Whirlpool came out on top for laundry and Bosch took the top spot for kitchen appliances. 

The survey also asked Americans to rank companies and products related to the homebuying process. In this area, Zillow was the number one site for home searching and HomeSmart was most trusted for real estate agents. 

The complete Lifestyle Research survey covers more products and brands, including: furniture stores, specialty home stores, cooking grills, outdoor decking, cabinets, countertops, flooring, and more. 

Click here to see the full survey results

Consumer complaints about ‘deceptive pricing’ are on the rise

You’re going up and down the grocery aisle and pick up an item that has a shelf label showing it’s one price, but when you check out you discover the price is actually higher. It appears to be happening more and more.

A Twitter user named Brandon posted his experience at Whole Foods, suggesting the Amazon-owned chain is ripe for a lawsuit.

“An advertised $1.69 became $1.99 at the register and $3.99 became $4.39 at the register,” he wrote.

Another Twitter user, going by the handle LingCod, complained of “price deception” while shopping at Kroger.

“Not placing items in the correct shelf space, so that you think you are getting one price, only to find out at the register that it is actually much higher,” LingCod wrote. “Time to boycott #Kroger including #FredMeyer stores.”

Home Depot too

The complaint is not limited to supermarket chains. A Home Depot shopper recently complained on Reddit that he found a lawnmower he wanted with a price tag of $999. But that’s not what the mower actually cost.

“Go to self-checkout, scan it, and boom, $1099,” the shopper wrote. “Cancel and go to the register for further assistance and it rings up as $1099. They ask me to take a picture of the display showing $999, so I do. They try to manually mark it down and can’t.”

At first glance, it appears to be a rampant epidemic of deceptive pricing sweeping through American retail. But could there be another explanation? Francois Chaubard, the CEO of Focal Systems, providing retail AI solutions, says inflation and the labor shortage are creating nightmares for retailers.

Inflation’s role

"In higher inflation environments, retailers need to change price tags a lot more often than normal,” Chaubard told ConsumerAffairs. “For example, if the price of a can of Coke needs to change once a year, now it is increasing in price by 1%-2% every month it so needs to be updated 12 times more. 

“However, retailers don’t have enough labor as it is, so tags do not get updated fast enough. Retailers will change the price file, but won’t update the tags, leading to a discrepancy between what is on the shelf and what the customer gets charged.”

Consumer laws may vary by state but there is no federal law that requires a business to honor a price that's wrong on the shelf. If a company can show the pricing error was a mistake, many legal experts say it won’t be considered false advertising.

Noom auto-renewal charges lead to spike in consumer complaints

Consumer review sites are getting flooded with complaints about Noom, a popular app-based weight loss service. 

Most of the complaints stem from consumers feeling that the company offers misleading free trials, only to be hit with $100+ subscription charges that show up as soon as the free trials end. Even worse, the app users allege that those subscriptions are a bear to cancel.

Noom has recently received a large number of 1-star reviews from ConsumerAffairs reviewers. The Better Business Bureau says it’s also getting deluged with complaints, prompting it to downgrade Noom to a D-plus rating.

What consumers are upset about

One of the biggest complaints is the “pay what you think is fair” offer that Noom promotes for its introductory trial.

“Company presents with an introductory trial of 2 weeks - at first stating ‘pay what you think is fair,’ said Jane of Ashland, Mass. in their review at ConsumerAffairs. “When you don’t respond they say it’s free for 2 weeks but they need a credit card to ‘verify’ your account,” 

“No notice or further contact though you can use their site for those 2 weeks BUT due to a variety of circumstances I did not use it - instead I attempted to contact and cancel - only to find out that (2 days past the 14 day trial) my credit card was charged for an 18 MONTH MEMBERSHIP NON REFUNDABLE - huh? It’s in their “fine print”. 

The devil is in the details

Jane is correct about Noom’s “fine print.” When ConsumerAffairs looked at the company’s terms and conditions, the point that seemed to be the sticking point was Noom’s “auto-renewal” clause. In essence, it gives the company the right to automatically extend a subscription “for successive renewal periods.” Also concerning is the language that reads, “Until you cancel, we will charge or debit your payment method at the beginning of your subscription.” Another red flag is Noom’s “no refund” policy.

Many of the complaints made to BBB also swirl around being surprised with the charges relating to the supposed free trial. 

“A number of these consumers said they believed that after the free trial the cost of monthly membership was between $20 and $40,” the BBB said. “Instead, they discovered that they were charged for several months upfront upon the free trial’s end, resulting in alleged charges varying from $120 to $180 or more. Consumers consistently alleged difficulty trying to get in contact with Noom’s customer service to request a refund of charges.”

Gary of Keller, Texas said he also had difficulty opting out of the service in his review on ConsumerAffairs. 

“There is no way to opt out of the first subscription even though you haven’t even opened an email from them or attempted to use their ‘product,’” he stated. “The telephone number sends you to a machine where there is no way to connect with a live person.”

Look for reviews before signing up for any subscription

Developers make signing up for a trial subscription so easy that consumers may assume that a promotional pitch is honest and there’s very little that can go against their favor. However, that’s not always the case.

“Smartphone applications and online programs may seem convenient – especially when coupled with attractive free trial offers – but consumers must always be cautious,” said Claire Rosenzweig, President and CEO of BBB Serving Metropolitan New York.

