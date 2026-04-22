Party City is back and it’s inside your local Staples

Party City is making a comeback by launching inside Staples locations, bringing party essentials to more than 700 stores nationwide.

The partnership turns Staples into a one-stop shop, combining balloons, décor, and supplies with custom printing for invitations, banners, and signage.

The real benefit for shoppers is convenience — helping reduce last-minute trips, control spending, and plan events more efficiently in one place.

When Party City officially closed all stores in early 2025, we thought it might be the end for the party supply store.

Well, they’re officially back, and they’ve teamed up with Staples to bring party supplies directly into more than 700 Staples stores nationwide, with plans to expand further by the end of 2026.

The goal is to turn Staples into a one-stop shop where you can plan and execute an entire event in one place.

What’s actually changing in Staples

While you’re not going to find the same vast selection at Staples that you could find in a standalone Party City store, you’ll find all the core essentials you need.

Shoppers can now find:

Balloons (including helium-filled options ready to go)

Party décor, tableware, and favors

Gift bags and accessories

And since you’re already in Staples, their existing print services are still front and center, which means you can also create:

Custom invitations

Banners and posters

Yard signs and party signage

The hope is that customers will use the partnership to create both the “fun” and “functional” sides of a party, or event, in a single stop.

Why this matters for consumers

Convenience is the obvious win, but there’s more to the story than just that.

Events like graduations, birthdays, and baby showers tend to create last-minute spending. You forget something, make another trip, and end up buying more than you planned.

By combining Party City products with Staples services, this setup can reduce that “scatter spending.”

You’re more likely to:

Plan everything at once

Stick to a clearer budget

Avoid extra impulse purchases from multiple stores

Where you can actually save money

Keep in mind that this partnership isn’t automatically cheaper, but it definitely gives you more control over how you spend.

Here’s where the savings can show up:

Fewer last-minute trips. It’s not rocket science that every extra store visit you make increases the chances of impulse spending. By creating a one-stop shopping experience, you’re much less likely to buy stuff you don’t necessarily need. Custom vs. pre-made items. By using Staples’ print services for invitations and signage, you’ll often save money, as they tend to be cheaper than buying premium pre-made versions elsewhere. Built-in promotions. They’ve created some launch deals like discounted balloons, low-cost party supplies, and major discounts on custom prints which can help lower your overall costs.

The more you organize and plan ahead of time, the more you can potentially save.

Smart ways to use it

To get the most out of this new setup, a little strategy goes a long way:

Plan your entire event before you go: Make a list of everything you need. Think decor, signs, and invitations; that way you can knock it all out in one trip.

Make a list of everything you need. Think decor, signs, and invitations; that way you can knock it all out in one trip. Use print services for personalization: Custom banners or signs can elevate your event without the higher price tag of specialty party stores.

Custom banners or signs can elevate your event without the higher price tag of specialty party stores. Pre-order when possible: Balloon pickup scheduling is rolling out, which can save time and help you avoid day-of stress.

Balloon pickup scheduling is rolling out, which can save time and help you avoid day-of stress. Set a budget before you walk in: Because everything is in one place, it’s easy to overspend if you’re not paying attention.

The bigger picture

This move signals a shift for both Staples and Party City.

Staples is expanding beyond just office supplies into everyday life moments, while Party City is finding new ways to reach customers in physical stores.

For shoppers, that means fewer errands and potentially fewer headaches.