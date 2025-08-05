Italian watchdog Hits Shein with $115M fine for greenwashing

Italian regulators say Shein’s green messaging was vague, misleading, or overstated

Authorities criticized Shein’s claims about recycling and product sustainability

This marks the second major European fine for the fast-fashion giant in just two months

Shein, the Chinese fast-fashion giant known for its ultra-cheap, fast-turnaround clothing, has been fined $115 million by Italian authorities for misleading environmental claims — the latest in a growing wave of scrutiny from European regulators.

The Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (AGCM), Italy’s competition authority, concluded that Shein employed “misleading or omissive” environmental messaging across its website and promotional materials. Specific sections flagged include “#SHEINTHEKNOW,” “evoluSHEIN,” and “Social Responsibility,” which AGCM said contained sustainability claims that were “vague, generic, and/or overly emphatic,” or in some cases, flat-out “false or at least confusing.”

The regulator said Shein’s marketing around its “evoluSHEIN by Design” line led consumers to believe the products were fully recyclable and made solely from sustainable materials — claims that “do not reflect reality,” according to AGCM. Recycling such garments is not currently feasible due to the materials used and limitations of existing recycling systems.

Branding strategy

AGCM also criticized Shein's broader environmental branding strategy, warning that it could mislead consumers into overestimating the company’s sustainability efforts. Despite Shein’s published roadmap — which highlights pillars like “Equitable Empowerment,” “Collective Resilience,” and “Waste-Less Innovation” — the authority found these narratives lacked transparency and substance.

The fine was issued to Infinite Styles Services Co Ltd, Shein’s Dublin-based European operator. In response, Shein said it had fully cooperated with the Italian authorities and moved swiftly to address their concerns. “We have strengthened our internal review processes and improved our website to ensure that all environmental claims are clear, specific, and compliant with regulation,” a spokesperson said.

This is Shein’s second major regulatory blow in Europe in just over a month. In June, France’s consumer watchdog levied a €40 million penalty on the company for “deceptive commercial practices,” signaling increasing regulatory intolerance for greenwashing in the fashion industry.

As Shein eyes a possible IPO and further global expansion, its critics — and regulators — are ramping up pressure to align its practices with its glossy environmental promises.