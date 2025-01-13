USDA report on Boar’s Head meat recall finds ‘multiple failures’

In a comprehensive review of the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Boar’s Head liverwurst, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service has detailed the events and failures that led to 2024’s significant public health crisis.

The outbreak, which occurred between May and November 2024, resulted in 61 illnesses and 10 deaths across 19 states, with the median age of those affected being 78 years old.

The investigation, initiated in July 2024, traced the source of the outbreak to a Boar’s Head facility in Jarratt, Virginia, identified as M12612. The FSIS, working with public health partners, moved to notify the public and remove contaminated products from commerce. The outbreak was officially declared over by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on November 21, 2024.

Multiple failures

The FSIS report highlights multiple failures at the Boar’s Head facility, including inadequate sanitation and improper handling of ready-to-eat products, which the agency said allowed the Listeria bacteria to thrive. The investigation revealed that listeria species, which can survive at low temperatures, were able to contaminate food contact surfaces and products due to poor sanitation practices.

In response to the outbreak, FSIS conducted a Public Health Risk Evaluation and determined that an in-depth Food Safety Assessment was warranted. This assessment included intensified verification testing of products, food contact surfaces, and non-food contact surfaces. The IVT sampling confirmed the presence of the outbreak strain of Listeria in both liverwurst products and on equipment used within the facility.

On July 25, 2024, the Maryland Department of Health confirmed Listeria in an unopened package of liverwurst, prompting FSIS to suspend inspection of all operations on the affected production line.

7 million pounds of meat

Boar’s Head subsequently recalled over 207,000 pounds of liverwurst and other deli meats produced on the same line. The recall was later expanded to include all products manufactured at the facility between May 10 and July 29, 2024, totaling over 7 million pounds of RTE meat and poultry products.

The report concludes with recommendations for improving listeria controls in RTE establishments, emphasizing the need for enhanced sanitation practices and more rigorous inspection protocols. FSIS plans to implement these measures to prevent future outbreaks and protect public health.

In the aftermath of the outbreak, Boar’s Head announced the indefinite closure of the Jarratt facility on September 13, 2024, as part of its efforts to address the systemic issues identified by the FSIS investigation.