Report says Amazon developing humanoid delivery robots

Testing underway at a secretive “humanoid park” in the U.S.

Robots could leap from Rivian vans to deliver packages

Amazon eyes AI automation of “last mile” logistics with humanoid assistance

People in the logistics — a fancy word for delivery — business routinely talk about the "last mile" problem. Amazon is reportedly working on a "last few steps" problem — namely, getting packages out of the delivery van and onto your front step.

The company is reportedly developing software for humanoid robots capable of performing the duties of human delivery workers — including the possibility of springing out of delivery vans to drop off packages at customers’ doors.

According to a report from tech news outlet The Information, the $2 trillion tech giant is building a dedicated “humanoid park” in the U.S. to test these robots in controlled environments. Citing a source involved in the project, the outlet says Amazon is developing the artificial intelligence software to power the robots, but the physical hardware will be sourced from third-party companies.

Obstacle courses and real-world trials

The company is currently testing the robots at an indoor course—about the size of a coffee shop—at an Amazon facility in San Francisco. Amazon has already placed one of its more than 20,000 Rivian electric delivery vans inside the test zone to simulate real-world deployment. The eventual goal is for humanoid robots to ride in these vehicles and make deliveries directly to homes.

While a human driver may still be present behind the wheel, Amazon envisions the robot hopping out to deliver a package at one address while the driver handles another, thereby improving efficiency. Once testing at the humanoid park is complete, Amazon reportedly plans to take the robots on “field trips” to trial deliveries in uncontrolled, real-world environments.

Following the Robot Roadmap

This isn’t Amazon’s first foray into humanoid robotics. It has already conducted warehouse trials using Digit, a bipedal robot developed by U.S. firm Agility Robotics. Agility CEO Peggy Johnson previously stated that such robots are meant to complement human workers, enabling employees to transition into supervisory roles.

Amazon’s ambitions in automation also extend to the sky and streets. The company has been given regulatory permission in the UK to test drone deliveries beyond the line of sight of human operators. It also owns Zoox, a company focused on autonomous vehicles, further signaling its interest in reshaping “last mile” logistics.

Complex problems ahead

While Amazon’s robotics team is well-respected in the field, experts caution that translating these capabilities into real-world success is no easy feat. Professor Subramanian Ramamoorthy, chair of robot learning and autonomy at the University of Edinburgh, noted that such robots may perform well in controlled environments but could face serious challenges in varied, unpredictable settings.

“If Amazon restricts the scope, which means using relatively clear driveways and standard layouts of doors and surroundings, then the task would be quite a bit simpler,” he said. “As the environments become more complex and variable, and others enter the picture – such as pets and small children – the problems become harder.”

Amazon did not comment on the report.