Staples “Bin Wins” is turning returns into treasure hunts — here’s how it works

Staples “Bin Wins” is a new rotating bin sale filled with overstock and returns (including many Amazon items), with fresh inventory added every Friday.

Prices drop daily from about $15 on Friday down to $2 by Thursday, meaning better selection early in the week and cheaper prices later.

To win, shop early for quality or mid-week for value, scan items on eBay before buying, and remember everything is final sale so choose carefully.

Staples is quietly rolling out something called “Bin Wins” inside many of their stores, and it’s basically a rotating clearance event where shoppers dig through bins of heavily discounted items.

Think of the bins as part thrift store and part liquidation sale.

Here’s what’s actually going on and how you can take advantage of it.

What 'Bin Wins' actually are

The bins are filled with overstock and returned merchandise (including many Amazon returns).

Inventory typically includes tech, toys, home goods, clothing, and some random finds.

New items are restocked every Friday, then picked over all week.

How pricing works (this is the key)

Similar to more traditional bin stores, prices drop every single day on the same items:

Friday: $15 (best selection, highest price)

Saturday: $12

Sunday: $10

Monday: $8

Tuesday: $6

Wednesday: $4

Thursday: $2 (cheapest, but mostly picked over)

Some locations may follow slightly different pricing tiers, but the pattern stays the same.

If you wait, you’ll pay less, but there will be fewer good items left.

Are these really Amazon returns?

The short answer is that yes, a lot of them are, but not everything.

Staples accepts Amazon returns in-store, and many of those items end up in the bins.

You’ll also find overstock from other retailers, Staples shelf pulls, and many random liquidation items.

Keep in mind that some items are brand new, others are opened, and some may be missing parts or manuals.

How to actually score good deals

Go on Friday if you want quality: That’s when bins are freshly stocked. You’ll find the best items, but you’ll pay more. Go mid-week for the sweet spot: Tuesday and Wednesday tend to offer lower prices with still decent selection. Go Thursday if you’re hunting for flips: At $2 per item, this is where resellers show up looking for leftover value.

Smart tips for shopping the Bin Wins section