The brands Americans trust most in 2026 — and how to use that to save money

A new consumer survey found Americans continue to trust familiar brands like Walmart, Aldi, Tide, and Kraft the most in 2026.

Experts say shoppers can use trusted-brand rankings as a quality guide, while still comparing unit prices, testing store brands, and waiting for sales.

Many trusted household and food brands see their biggest discounts during warehouse-club promotions, Target Circle offers, and Subscribe & Save deals online.

A new consumer survey is revealing the brands Americans trust the most in 2026, and while familiar names continue to dominate, experts say shoppers can use the rankings strategically to avoid wasting money and make some smarter buying decisions.

The annual BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, conducted with Newsweek, surveyed more than 35,000 U.S. shoppers across hundreds of categories including groceries, cleaning supplies, restaurants, airlines, and health products.

Here are three of the biggest standout categories from the report along with some money-savings tips.

Grocery stores shoppers trust most

In the grocery and affordability categories, shoppers heavily favored low-price retailers where they feel they get the most bang for their buck.

The top trusted grocery winners included:

Walmart — Strongest overall for affordability, promotions, and pickup services.

Aldi — Dominated discount grocery categories nationwide.

Trader Joe's — Ranked highly for smaller-format grocery shopping.

Safeway — Most trusted conventional supermarket in the western U.S.

Kroger — Strongest traditional supermarket in the Midwest.

Actionable tip: Trust and price do not always mean the same thing. Walmart and Aldi scored high largely because shoppers consistently feel they are getting the best value. But it’s smart to always compare unit prices because even trusted stores can quietly raise prices on convenience items and packaged foods.

Household brands shoppers rely on most

Cleaning and household products remain one of the strongest areas for your long-established brands.

Some of the biggest winners included:

Tide — Won multiple laundry categories

Lysol — Dominated disinfecting and bathroom cleaning

Charmin — Top bathroom tissue brand

Bounty — Most trusted paper towels

Ziploc — Leader in food storage bags

Pro tip: Trusted cleaning brands frequently go on deep discounts during warehouse-club promotions, Target Circle deals, and Amazon Subscribe & Save events. That is often the best time to stock up instead of paying full grocery-store prices.

Food brands Americans trust most

Many shoppers still lean heavily toward legacy food brands when buying their pantry staples.

Top trusted food brands included:

Heinz — Ketchup

Quaker — Oatmeal

Kraft — Macaroni & cheese and multiple cheese categories

Barilla — Pasta

Jif — Peanut butter

But keep in mind that these trusted food brands are also where shoppers often overpay simply out-of-habit.

For example, many store-brand pantry items are made in the same factories as the more expensive name-brand yet they often get overlooked as inferior. They typically taste nearly identical, yet they sell for significantly less money.

Actionable tip: Consider testing generic or store-brand versions one category at a time instead of switching everything at once. Pantry staples like pasta, canned vegetables, spices, and baking products are often the easiest place to save money without anyone in your household noticing a difference.

The bottom line

The survey indicates that shoppers still rely heavily on familiar brands during uncertain economic times. But the smartest shoppers tend to use trusted brands as a quality guide and not an excuse to stop comparing prices or testing out store-brands.

In many cases, the best strategy is buying trusted products only when they are heavily discounted, or when you can stack coupons, or when you can buy them in bulk and save.