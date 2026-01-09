All the things you can do at Costco without a membership

Costco lets non-members use the pharmacy nationwide and get eye exams from independent optometrists — no card required.

Shop without a membership (with limits) - Non-members can buy alcohol in certain states and shop Costco.com with a 5% surcharge, which can still make sense for big-ticket items.

Shop like a member (workarounds) - Use a Costco Shop Card bought by a member to enter and shop, or try a membership risk-free since it’s fully refundable.

Maybe you’re on the fence about dropping the $65 for a Costco membership, or maybe your situation has changed and you don’t think you need a membership any longer.

In either case, there are many things you can do at Costco with no membership required. So, if you wanted to let your membership go, or maybe you want to get in and take a look at the potential savings before joining, these tips are for you.

Below are the things that non-members can actually do at Costco, what to expect, and when it makes financial sense to take advantage of these perks.

Buy alcohol without a membership (in certain states)

In many states, laws prohibit for-profit companies from requiring a paid membership to purchase alcohol.

Specifically, non-members can purchase beer, wine, or spirits without paying for a membership in the following 14 states:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Indiana

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

New York

Texas

Vermont

How it works:

When entering the store, just tell the card checker at the door that you’re there to purchase alcohol. They’ll direct you to the customer service desk where you’ll be given a temporary pass for alcohol sales.

Why it matters:

Costco’s alcohol pricing, especially on Kirkland Signature wine and spirits, is often significantly lower than traditional liquor stores.

In many cases, the savings on a single purchase can rival or exceed what you’d save elsewhere over several trips.

If you’re stocking up for a wedding or event, and live in one of these 14 states, this little caveat is a no-brainer way to save.

Pro tip: The same alcohol rules apply at Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club as they both also require an annual membership fee.

Use the Costco pharmacy without a membership

Many shoppers don’t realize that Costco’s pharmacy is legally required to be open to the public in all 50 states.

You can walk in, head straight to the pharmacy counter, and never be required to show a membership card.

Non-members can:

Fill and refill prescription medications

Get common vaccinations (flu, COVID, shingles, etc.)

Ask medication questions and consult with a licensed pharmacist

This can be an especially valuable service for consumers paying cash or managing high-deductible insurance plans.

How to save the most:

Ask for the cash price — even if you have insurance. Sometimes the insured price is higher than just paying cash. Don’t always assume insurance automatically wins.

Sometimes the insured price is higher than just paying cash. Don’t always assume insurance automatically wins. Compare Costco’s price to GoodRx — but don’t stop there . Costco often beats GoodRx on certain generics, especially for larger quantities. Always compare both before you make a buying decision.

. Costco often beats GoodRx on certain generics, especially for larger quantities. Always compare both before you make a buying decision. Ask about 90-day supplies. In many cases, a 90-day supply will costs less per dose than monthly refills which will save you repeat trips to the pharmacy.

In many cases, a 90-day supply will costs less per dose than monthly refills which will save you repeat trips to the pharmacy. Ask if a different manufacturer is cheaper . Same medication, different manufacturer can sometimes mean a lower price.

. Same medication, different manufacturer can sometimes mean a lower price. Confirm pricing before filling. Pharmacies can quote prices upfront so be sure to ask before you give them the green light to fill a prescription. By doing so, you’ll avoid any surprises at pickup.

One more under-the-radar perk

Costco pharmacists are salaried, not commission-based employees, this means there’s less pressure to rush transactions or upsell you on stuff you don’t need.

Because of this, many customers report longer consultations with pharmacists and more willingness to explain medication alternatives, which is especially useful if you’re managing multiple prescriptions.

Get an eye exam without joining

Costco also allows non-members to get eye exams because optometrists operating inside the warehouse are actually independent providers.

So if you schedule an eye exam at Costco, you can just tell the card checker and they’ll direct you where to go.

Non-members can:

Schedule and complete an eye exam.

Receive a written prescription for glasses or contacts.

Ask questions about your eye health, vision changes, or contact lens options.

What you can’t do without a membership:

You cannot buy glasses or contacts from Costco Optical without a membership.

You cannot access member-only pricing on frames or lenses.

But if your plan is to buy glasses online or from another retailer anyway, these limitations don’t really matter.

How to save the most on the exam:

Call the optometrist directly, not Costco. The optical department and the optometrist’s office are separate. Ask for exam pricing upfront.

The optical department and the optometrist’s office are separate. Ask for exam pricing upfront. Ask what’s included. Some exams include retinal imaging or contact lens fittings, others charge separately.

Some exams include retinal imaging or contact lens fittings, others charge separately. Request your prescription before leaving. They’re required to give it to you — don’t wait or assume it will be emailed later.

They’re required to give it to you — don’t wait or assume it will be emailed later. Ask for your pupillary distance (PD). This measurement isn’t always printed automatically, but it’s crucial for ordering glasses online.

This measurement isn’t always printed automatically, but it’s crucial for ordering glasses online. Compare contact lens exam fees. Contact exams often cost more than glasses-only exams. If you don’t wear contacts, skip the extra fitting.

Shop online with a 5% non-member surcharge

An easy way to buy general merchandise at Costco without a membership is to shop their website at Costco.com.

It’s 100% open to non-members BUT you will be hit by a 5% non-member surcharge when checking out. But in many cases, paying the extra 5% will still get you a better price compared to other stores.

Items where paying the extra 5% makes sense include:

Appliances

Mattresses

Furniture

Large electronics with delivery included

When the math usually doesn’t work:

When buying everyday household items and groceries items, paying the surcharge is often not worth it.

The reason is because these products already operate on thin margins and there often isn’t enough price cushion to absorb the 5% markup and still come out ahead.

Use a Costco Shop Card for near-full access

Perhaps the best way to shop at Costco without a membership is to have a member buy you a Costco Shop Card (gift card) and then just repay them for it.

Keep in mind that the most a member can buy you is four $500 cards at once, for a max value of $2,000.

Once you have a Shop Card in hand, you can do the following:

You can enter the warehouse without a membership.

You can buy most items in the store.

If your total exceeds the card balance, you can pay the difference with cash or debit.

The nice thing about this is that the member does not need to be present, and the card does not need to cover the full purchase which is super handy.

This option works best for the following:

Infrequent shoppers

College-aged children who need to stock-up occasionally

Large, planned purchases

Testing whether a Costco membership would pay off long-term

Use Costco’s refundable membership as a trial

One of the least advertised perks of Costco is its risk-free membership policy.

If you’re not satisfied for any reason, Costco will refund your annual membership fee at any point during the year.

Because the membership is refundable, consumers can:

Join Costco

Shop for weeks or even months

Cancel and receive a full refund if the membership doesn’t pay for itself

You don’t have to decide in 30 days whether it’s “worth it.” You can actually test-drive the membership for up to 364 days and see if the savings it provides is worth the annual cost.

The Costco food court no longer makes the list

For years, you did not have to be a Costco member to use their food court.

When my daughter was in high school, her and some friends would often head to Costco at lunchtime for a $1.50 hot dog meal or slice of pizza, sans membership.

But unfortunately those days are now over. Costco recently put in new food court ordering kiosks at most locations that require you to scan your membership card before ordering.