Costco Next: The Costco savings secret hiding in plain sight

Costco Next is a website that lets members buy directly from brands like Dyson, Anker, and Travelpro at special Costco-negotiated prices.

The best deals are often on luggage, outdoor gear, fitness equipment, and kitchen products that aren't sold in Costco warehouses.

Before buying, compare Costco Next prices with Amazon and the manufacturer's website, and don't forget to check those shipping costs.

Most Costco members know about the warehouse deals, cheap gas, and the famous food court. But many have never heard of one of the membership's most underrated benefits: Costco Next.

The online program allows Costco members to buy directly from select brands while still receiving Costco-negotiated pricing. In many cases, that means lower prices than you'll find shopping directly with the manufacturer.

Here's how Costco Next works and how to use it to save money.

What exactly is Costco Next?

Costco Next is essentially a partnership program between Costco and dozens of well-known brands. But instead of Costco stocking these products in their warehouses, members are redirected to a special Costco Next storefront operated by the brand itself.

You'll find products from companies such as:

Anker

Dyson

Bissell

Henckels

Briggs & Riley

Benchmade

Waterpik

Gorilla Shed

Igloo

JupiterBike

When shopping through Costco Next, the order ships directly from the manufacturer rather than from Costco. The biggest advantage is that Costco has often negotiated exclusive member pricing that's unavailable to the general public.

Where the biggest savings tend to happen

In my experience, Costco Next shines most in categories where Costco warehouses have limited shelf space. For example, things like kitchenware, small appliances, luggage, outdoor gear, built-in BBQs, sporting goods, and fitness products.

Many members assume Costco only carries one to two products from a brand because that's all they see on warehouse shelves. Then they discover Costco Next and find dozens of additional items in various styles, sizes, and colors.

Pro tip: The key is to always check Costco Next before buying directly from a manufacturer's website. You’ll often find the exact same product at a lower member-only price.

Don't assume Costco Next always wins

Costco Next pricing is often excellent, but it's not automatically the lowest price available. This is where shoppers need to be careful.

Manufacturers still run holiday sales, clearance events, coupon promotions, and email sign-up discounts.

Sometimes those promotions can temporarily beat Costco Next pricing.

Pro tip: If you're making a large purchase, compare three prices:

Costco Next The manufacturer's regular website Amazon or another major retailer

The comparison takes about two minutes and can save you significantly more than assuming Costco Next is always cheapest.

Pay attention to shipping costs

One thing many shoppers miss is that shipping policies vary by brand on Costco Next.

Some partners do offer free shipping but there are often minimum purchase thresholds that need to be met. You sometimes need to spend $50 or $100 to qualify for free shipping.

Pro tip: Always compare the final delivered price, not just the product price. Shipping costs can completely change which deal is actually best.

Costco Next is especially useful for gift shopping

One of my favorite uses for Costco Next is holiday and birthday shopping.

Many of the participating brands sell premium products that people already recognize and trust. Think high-end cookware, fitness gear, travel accessories, and luxury bedding.

And because the products ship directly from the manufacturer, the selection is usually much bigger than what you'll find in the warehouse.

Pro tip: I like to start checking Costco Next several weeks before Christmas. I’ve found that popular items can sell out fairly quickly once those seasonal promotions start to kick-in.